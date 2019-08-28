While you may think of having sex in a car as something that only teenagers do because they often don’t really have any other options, it’s not like they get to corner the market on it. Honestly, even if you have a place to go where Mom and Dad don’t reside, it doesn’t mean that car sex should suddenly be stripped from your repertoire of places to get it on. Having sex in the car is always fun, no matter your age. And if you’ve never done it, then you should put it on your list.

Studies have found that when it comes to the most common fantasies, both an “unusual place” and a “romantic location” top the list. And doesn’t sex in a car fit both those bills? Yes... well, pretty much. (At least if you've seen Titanic.)

But if you’re going to have sex in the car (especially if you’re a newbie to it), there are things you need to consider before you jump into it. It’s not just about the positions that work best for car sex, but the logistics of the whole thing, too. So before you and your partner park your car somewhere discreet to get down to business, here are nine things you should know first.

1. Cars Are For Quickies Only

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle

No one should go into car sex thinking it’s going to be some long, drawn-out lovemaking session that will include at least a good 40 minutes of foreplay. Cars are for quickies on your lunch break or, for those of you still living with Mom and Dad, a speedy bang before getting dropped off back home.

2. You Really Only Have Two Possible Options For Sex Spots In The Car

Unless you think you’re in some ridiculous ‘80s music video in which having sex on the hood of a car while doused in five gallons of Aqua-Net hairspray seems totally legit, you really only have the passenger seat and/or the back seat to have sex.

For passenger seat action, you’ll need to recline the seat a bit and hope you don’t ram your leg into the side of the door or that annoying thing that locks the seat belt in place. From here, cowgirl position, either regular or reverse, is your best bet.

For backseat action, you can lay down a bit more, but unless you’re my height (about five feet tall), then one of you will probably be straddling the other while sitting not quite upright; there’s just no space for lying down. Of course, there’s always the option of giving oral sex or digitally penetrating your partner while they sit in the driver’s seat, but when it comes to penetrative sex, trying to get it on in that seat isn’t going to be easy. In fact, the car horn will be accidentally beeped so many times that you’ll just draw attention to yourself.

3. Leg Cramps Are Inevitable

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle

Any position where you can’t total stretch out your legs is liable to cramp up something. And car sex is pretty much the exact recipe for a Charley horse (or five). In fact, if you know that you'll be having sex in the car, you might want to do a few stretches first; yoga stretches, ideally, because they open the hips and give your libido a nice healthy kick into action.

"Yoga is an excellent practice to increase flexibility [and] become aware of your breath," holistic sex and relationship expert, Kim Anami, tells Bustle. "[Yoga] has be scientifically studied to improve libido. Open hips equals and open heart!"

4. You Definitely Want To Crack Open A Window

Did you see Titanic? Remember their car sex scene? It was steamy and hot as hell, which of course, can be really sexy and add to the mystery of what’s going on in the car. But the problem with steamy windows, is that they're a dead giveaway that something is definitely going on inside the care. And, if you have a Nosy Nancy killjoy walking by, she might call the fuzz on you. Nosy Nancy doesn’t want anyone to have any fun — but also, no one wants public indecency on their permanent record.

5. Leather Seats Aren't Going To Feel Nice On Your Skin

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle

Let’s put it this way: Carpet burns are nothing after you’ve had to rip your moist and sticky skin off a leather or vinyl seat in a car. Leather also doesn’t allow for much slip and sliding (unless you cover the seats in lube, which seems like a great way to ruin your seats), so this is where that whole thing you learned in Girl Scouts about having a blanket in the trunk of your car at all times comes in handy. No blanket? Then maybe consider keeping your clothes on while doing the deed.

6. If You Rely On The Radio, The Mood Could Be Killed

If you're the type who likes to put music on in the background of your intimate time, double check that your aux cord works. Although I highly doubt anyone would go into car sex without putting on some specific music, you never really know what could pop up on the radio, even on your favorite station. So if you’re thinking of risking it, just don’t. You may start getting it on to something really hot, then realize you’re about to orgasm while Elton John’s “Circle of Life” is playing in the background, or a local insurance company commercial comes on. No good.

Ideally, you have a phone chockfull of your favorite songs, so you don't need to rely on radio, but double check in any case.

7. You Really Need To Park Someplace Super Private

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle

While I don’t want to put a damper on your dreams to have sex in a car, you definitely want to choose a place that’s very well hidden, and, ideally, to do it at night. Why? Well, other than the possible embarrassment factor of getting caught, having sex in public is against the law. Plus, it's not cool to potentially expose a third party to your sex life, since they can't consent to it.

Although the laws differ from state to state, getting caught having sex in public is usually considered a misdemeanor, and can include being regarded as a a lewd act or indecent exposure. In some cases, especially if kids happen to stumble across your tryst, it may even result in you having to register as a sex offender. Basically, it's not worth the five minutes it would take to drive somewhere more secluded.

8. You’re Totally Going To Smell Like Sex Right Afterward

Sex has a pretty potent smell, and that smell lingers. If you don’t crack a window or air yourselves out, you’re going to stink like sex for a bit, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But depending on what you have planned after your romp in the car, it could be awkward for those who have to deal with smelling you. Just something to be mindful of.

9. It Might Not Be As Fun As When You Were A Teenager

Ashley Batz for Bustle

When you're a teenager, everything is fun and new. This isn't to say that having sex in a car is going to be a total drag and/or a waste of your time, but it's going to be a different kind of fun. So definitely don't go into it expecting to feel like you're 17 years old all over again. In fact, if anything, once you get in that back seat and realize you can't move like you used to, you'll probably feel older than younger ― which is still fun! But, as I said, in a completely different way.

This post was originally published on October 5, 2015. It was updated on August 28, 2019.