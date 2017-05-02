9 Best Sex Positions For The Car

Although getting to have sex in a car isn't an opportunity that comes my way very often these days, I do remember how fun it was. Aside from a mutual masturbation situation in the car with an ex a couple years ago, the last time I had sex in a car was during a snowstorm in college. My college boyfriend and I snuck out over winter break to have sex in his car, but unfortunately the car slid into a snowbank and got stuck. However, being champs, before we called AAA for help, we had sex, then took care of the car problems. Priorities, right?

"People have been having sex in cars since cars were invented," Cassandra Corrado, sex educator and brand consultant, tells Bustle. "We might think of car sex as something that horny teenagers do when they go to their town's Makeout Point, but people of any age can have car sex. Parents might want to have car sex because it affords them the privacy they might not get at home (and is more cost-efficient than taking a kid-free vacation)."

Or, as Corrado points out, there are those who have car sex not because they want privacy, but because they want to get caught.

"For people who thrive on exhibitionism or who want a little bit of an adventurous feel, car sex is a great option," Corrado says. "Many cars come with slightly tinted windows now, newer cars have power reclining seats, and you might just get off on the thrill that someone could catch you."

Although sex in public can be hot and exciting for the exhibitionists out there, it is illegal. So, as Corrados suggests, it's best to find a place that's a "balance between public and private" when trying out these nine sex sex positions for the car.

1. On Top Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With one partner seated with their knees bent, the other partner should straddle them, lowering themselves onto the seated partner. Why it's good for in the car: "If one of you is smaller than your partner (or if you're on the shorter side in general), then a modified you-on-top position works well," Corrado says. "This position works best if the person on top has a vagina — regardless of what the other person is working with. Slide your seat as far back as it goes to give you both a bit more room, and then climb over to straddle them." This position is great for not just the driver's seat, if it's pushed far enough away from the steering wheel so there isn't incessant horn-beeping with every move, but works in the back seat and passenger seat as well.

2. Modified Missionary Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: First of all, you want to get into regular missionary for this position — which for many of us is intercourse 101. Next, whomever is on the bottom should pull their knees up toward them, while their partner bends their knees a bit too as they penetrate the person their back. Why it's good for in the car: Bent knee positions are great because they immediately shorten people up, making them fit into smaller spaces than they usually would. Since that's the case, this position can work lying down in the backseat or in the passenger's seat.

3. Doggy Style Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: First, decide who's getting on their hands and knees. Once that's decide, the other partner gets on their knees as they begin to penetrate the partner who's on their hands and knees. Why it's good for in the car: Before you even try to get into position you want to figure out where you have the space to do it. "If you're driving a smaller car, you may want to stick to the seat itself — but if you're in a larger car, like an SUV, you have more modification options," Corrado says. "Bring the front seats as far forward as they go to give you as much room as possible." From here, the person being penetrated can hold the side of the door, if you're both looking for that more traditional doggy style or you could collapse it, so to speak. (See below.)

4. Modified Doggy Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: For modified doggy, you can either start in the traditional doggy style position, or just get right to it, by both you and your partner lowering your bodies until you're almost flat. Why it's good for in the car: This one, if you're not seven-foot-something, can be done in the back seat, as well as the passenger's seat with a bit of effort. Corrado explains this modified doggy style as a close doggy — which is technically what it is — because you're "keeping your bodies really tightly together." But if you have the space, you might as well use it. "If you're in a larger car, use all of that open space to your advantage," Corrado says. "The receiving partner can kneel on the back seat, with their face facing the trunk of the car. You can keep your knees open or closed depending on the access that you're looking for."

5. Reverse Cowgirl Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With one partner laying down, have the other partner straddle them, while facing away. Why it's good for in the car: Although some reverse cowgirl positions can be done with the partner on top sitting upright, if they stay low, parallel to their partner's body, then it can be done in the car. While you probably won't be able to do it in either one of the front seats, unless you have a car where the seats go all the way flat (do those even exist?), you'll be able to pull it off in the backseat with some adjusting.

6. Mutual Masturbation Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: Grab your partner and, simply, proceed to masturbate along side them. Why it's good for in the car: Honestly, I'm pretty sure there isn't a place where you can't mutual masturbate with your partner. You can, literally, do it anywhere. "This is a great option if your car is a smaller sedan or a coupe," Corrado says. "Instead of figuring out how to make your bodies come together in that small space, do your own thing. This can also be really great if you want to put on a show for your partner — get comfy in your seat, and get yourself off." As Corrado explains, mutual masturbation can be thrilling on its own. Throw in some dirty talk for extra fun, and you can really have one hell of an intercourse-free good time. "Plus, no worries about slamming your head onto the car roof," Corrado says.

7. Weak In The Knees Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With your partner (or you) lying on their back, knees bent, straddle their face, and voila! Oral is on! Why it's good for in the car: I feel like when we think about oral sex in the car, we tend to only think about blowjobs or "road head," a term with which I'll probably never make peace with. But this particular position is delivering to the one with the vulva in the equation and it's about time, right? While you won't be able to knock it out of the park in the driver's seat or passenger's seat with this position, it can definitely be done in the back seat. So that's where you need to head for this goody — if only to keep your knees from knocking into the side of the door or the console between the two front seats.

8. On Top (Another Version) Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How to do it: With one partner lying down, have the other partner crawl on top, straddle them, and get to grinding. Why it's good for in the car: "This works best if [the person on top is] wearing easy access clothing (like a skirt or dress), especially if you aren't wearing any underwear," Corrado says. "Figure out what will be comfy for your legs — you can keep your knees close to their hips, or if you're flexible, you can modify to have your ankles over their shoulders and the back of the seat." Again we have a position that keeps the bodies parallel with each other which is ideal sex-in-a-car material. This one can be done in the backseat or the passenger seat. You can also evolve this position into the other version of person on top. (See number one.)