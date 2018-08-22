In news that will have the entire world shouting a sad "Bazinga!", The Big Bang Theory will soon be no more. On Wednesday, Aug. 22, CBS announced that network staple The Big Bang Theory is ending after 12 seasons in a press release. The final season will premiere with a "special broadcast" on Monday, Sept. 24. Whether they finally managed to snag actor Harrison Ford for an appearance for the final season remains unknown. The series' 12th season will be its last and the long-running TV series will conclude its run in 2019, according to the press release.

In a joint statement provided to Bustle via the press release, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said:

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

An announcement by the network demonstrated just a few examples that prove an appreciation for Big Bang went beyond pop culture and even into the science and technology fields. Newly discovered species of bees (Euglossa bazinga), and a jellyfish species (Bazinga Rieki) were named in reference to the show, and the Columbia Zoo named a monkey after one of the lead characters, Dr. Sheldon Cooper. In addition, UCLA established a scholarship in 2015 that honors the series by awarding financial aid to undergraduates pursuing degrees in STEM fields.

As happens with any show that extends past 10 seasons, news of The Big Bang Theory's ending has stirred up a lot of emotions online. No matter how fans or TV viewers in general feel about The Big Bang Theory, though, its effect on the world at large is undeniable. After all, how many other shows receive so many tweets about their endings by people that didn't even like it? Exactly. Sorry; Bazinga.

Since the series premiered in 2007, it's racked up an impressive number of Golden Globe and Emmy award nominations. The Big Bang Theory still managed to pick up a total of 10 major awards headed into its 12th season. Understandably, this means the show has left a lot of opinions, emotions, and legitimate criticisms in its wake. Some were made uncomfortable by British actor Kunal Nayyar's "stereotypical" accent for his role as Raj. LGBT activists did not appreciate the ways in which Jim Parsons' character's autism and asexuality were portrayed.

Others still enjoyed the show for what it was, or at least was at the beginning: A brightly-lit CBS sitcom about a bunch of socially awkward geniuses. A show that's lasted this long and produced this many episodes obviously matters so much to its dedicated viewership. One has to wonder why CBS and The Big Bang Theory are officially parting ways after all these years — and what might fill in the esteemed Monday primetime slot afterwards.

Fans of the series that are already in mourning have at least one glimmer of hope, though: the prequel series based on Parsons' character's child, Young Sheldon, was renewed for a Season 2. Perhaps it will get a Season 3, or maybe the series will find new avenues to continue the Big Bang Theory extended universe. Pun on this use of "universe" absolutely intended.

Whether more people loved the show than disliked it, or it's the other way around, the impact of The Big Bang Theory on TV history can't be overstated. There's definitely no wiggle room for a lucky Season 13, either, as the announcement about the final season comes a full month ahead of the Season 12 premiere. Still, the show will live on in memories good and bad, and in lieu of purchasing the DVD/Blu-Ray editions, its' safe to assume it will always be playing in the background at your parents' house.