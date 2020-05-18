Much like Netflix’s glass art show Blown Away or the makeup competition Glow Up, The Big Flower Fight introduces an under-appreciated art form to our living rooms. This time, it's floral decoration. Based on The Big Flower Fight contestant Instagrams, the competition is bound to be fierce as 10 teams of skilled artists vie for a chance to display their sculpture at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens. Who's going to be coming up roses and who's going to be pushing daisies? Get to know the stars ahead of the premiere and decide for yourself.

Nick and Taylor

According to Nick's Instagram, he works at the New York Botanical Garden. He describes himself as a "plant coach," which basically means he teaches people how to care for plants in their own apartments, per his website. This is an actual paid service he provides, though it's not clear how much he charges. (He asks what the budget is though, so it's probably pricey.)

Taylor is Nick's BFF according to her Instagram. Her username is "The Planty Dropper" and she appears to be a model (sometimes a nude one) who poses amid trees and succulents.

Henck and Yan

Henck Roling's Instagram is full of detailed sketches of trees and plants, mixed in photos of his fabulous fashion wear. According to his website, Henk is a Dutch-born artist who trained as a Master Florist at the AOC Midden Nederland. He moved to London in 2007, and now works as a freelance florist for events.

Yan Skates is also a London-based floral designer, and Yan's Instagram is full of beautiful collaborations with magazines (like Nylon), photographers, and local businesses. According to his LinkedIn, Yan is also the director of Bespoke Flowers, where he event plans weddings and various functions.

‌Andi and Helen

According to Helen Lockwood's Instagram, she's a presenter at Candide Gardening, an app for gardeners, and a sustainable horticulturist. She makes plenty of tutorial videos for the Candide Gardening's YouTube, like how to care for an anthurium or how to propagate an agave plant. She also designs floral jewelry.

Andi doesn't have her own personal Instagram, but she is the head gardener at Yeo Valley Organic Garden, and can be spotted here and there on their Instagram.

Ralph and Jim

Ralph and Jim Kernott are a father and son duo from Hampden Park, and only Jim has a social media presence. Jim is actually not a florist at all, but a 3D designer of futuristic-looking furniture and household goods. According to the Eastbourne Herald, Ralph is a groundsman at Bede's Prep School, and Jim is studying 3D design and craft at the University of Brighton.

Sarah and Jordan

Sarah and Jordan are a pair of friends based in the United States. According to Sarah's Instagram, she's a wedding designer and head of Intrigue Designs. She's made everything from a five-foot wedding bouquet to a six-foot table centerpiece. According to Jordan's Instagram, she also works with Sarah at Intrigue Designs.

Andrew and Ryan

Ryan Lanji is an artist, DJ, and creator of Hungama, the UK's first LGBTQ+ Bollywood club event. On his Instagram Ryan describes himself as a "curator and personality," and the page is largely focused on his music and advocacy.

Andrew Whittle, according to his Instagram, is an avant-garde photographer and sketch artist.

It seems Andrew and Ryan may have had a falling out since filming The Big Flower Fight. The two don't follow each other on Instagram like the other contestants do; Ryan has not posted any photo with his teammate like the rest of the contestants have, and Andrew doesn't have any posts of The Big Flower Fight at all. We'll see!

Monet and Stephanie

Monet Martin is the head of Monet's Floristry, a company that provides floral decorations for weddings and other special events.

Steph Lovell is also the owner of her own floral company, Steph Lovell Flowers. According to Steph's Instagram, the two women are close friends. "You are my best friend, work partner and you have taught me to become more confident each day," Steph wrote under a May 17 picture of her and Monet.

Raymond and Chanelle

Chanelle is a fashion designer who cofounded the INOIR fashion brand with her best friend. Chanelle's Instagram largely features hair tutorials, and charts her journey after having hair transplant surgery.

Raymond is the Chanelle's close friend and the florist of the duo. He works at Sunflowers Florist in London, and his Instagram showcases all the bouquets and designs he does for the company. "Working with my friend @chanchantalks in this competition, the energy was real, Raymond wrote in a May 4 post. "We've had an amazing time learning new skills and growing our businesses."

Rachel and Delilah

Rachel and Delilah are friends who met while working at Rosehip Social, a Brooklyn florist and plant shop. According to Rachel's Instagram, she's a dancer and painter by trade, and appears to still work at Rosehip.

According to her Instagram, Delilah now co-owns Stolen Magnolias, a family-run business that specializes in every kind of floral arrangement for big events.

Declan and Eoghan

Declan and Eoghan are a duo from Ireland with degrees in landscape design. Declan does have an Instagram, but he's never posted anything. Meanwhile, Eoghan's Instagram shows off his work as a landscape architect for his company Sequoia Design and Build. In a May 17 post Eoghan noted that his company is known for creating vertical gardens, which he said is different from living walls.