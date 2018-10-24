There's good news and there's bad news. The good news is, the trailer for Bird Box is here, and it's giving off major A Quiet Place vibes that suggest it'll be more than worth the wait. The bad news is, just one watch is gonna scare the socks right off of you, so you could be looking at a pretty steep bill to scuff off the scorch marks on whatever shoes you're wearing. It may be just under three minutes long, but the trailer for Bird Box promises so much potential for the full movie that you'll hardly be able to wait until its Dec. 21 premiere.

Seriously, this trailer has everything. First of all it's star-studded, featuring Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes, and John Malkovich in plum roles. Secondly, it has a woman at the helm, Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) — which we always want to give props for, considering the disheartening statistics of women directing Hollywood movies. And of course, there's the fact that you won't even need to travel to a theater for the premiere; Bird Box is set to be released by Netflix, so you can catch it on opening night without shelling out for a ticket.

And finally, there's the plot itself, which promises to be a doozy. The trailer begins in our normal world, but quickly turns post-apocalyptic, with an intriguing twist. While A Quiet Place centered around the importance of silence, with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Lee and Evelyn Abbott constantly shushing their family to to avoid alerting the hostile surrounding aliens, Bird Box focuses on the removal of another sense — sight.

Netflix on YouTube

In order to keep themselves safe from whatever menace is sweeping the globe, the characters have to go without their sight entirely. As the trailer alludes, there is some kind of creature or thing that makes you see your deepest, darkest fear, causing people to lose control and, in some cases, kill themselves and others. Even blindfolded, these characters are still in grave danger.

Here's the official Netflix blurb:

"When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they'll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded."

Naturally, the elimination of a basic sense — sight — has sent Twitter into a frenzy, comparing this new film with A Quiet Place.

Some have suggested that Bird Box was inspired by the John Krasinski surprise hit, but it could be that A Quiet Place was actually inspired by Bird Box. Though the new Netflix film is being released after A Quiet Place, it is actually based on a novel by Josh Malerman that came out all the way back in 2014.

Regardless of which movie came first, there's no denying that Bird Box looks like another scary AF movie. And if it's stressful even watching the trailer, the full film is sure to have audiences in a cold sweat from start to finish.