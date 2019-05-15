The world of sci-fi television has gotten particularly star-studded in 2019 with Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone reboot. But the Black Mirror Season 5 trailer is here to remind viewers that this British series has consistently been packed with some of your favorite actors. The new season will drop on Wednesday, June 5 and will feature stars like Topher Grace, Anthony Mackie, and even Miley Cyrus. The "Wrecking Ball" singer had already confirmed her involvement, but the trailer shows Cyrus in all her Black Mirror glory. And whether or not you were a Hannah Montana fan, the trailer will have you ready to see Cyrus and these other performers take on humanity's freaky relationship with technology in three new episodes.

In December 2018, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones released the Black Mirror interactive movie Bandersnatch. And less than six months later, they are giving fans three more episodes starring Cyrus, Grace, and Mackie. Joining them is a roster of other familiar faces, like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II of Aquaman and Us, Nicole Beharie of Sleepy Hollow, Madison Davenport of Sharp Objects, Damson Idris of Snowfall, Pom Klementieff of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Endgame, Ludi Lin of Power Rangers and Aquaman, Angourie Rice of The Nice Guys and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Andrew Scott of Sherlock and Fleabag.

While Black Mirror fans have been spoiled with six episodes a season since the anthology show's official move to Netflix, Season 5 will go back to the standard three episodes. But with Mackie straying from his committed relationship, Grace appearing to be some sort of guru, Scott losing it over people's reliance on technology, and Cyrus channeling a pop star persona (complete with a Hannah Montana-esque wig!), these three episodes will keep you entertained ... and very likely horrified.

Superhero movies may be considered "sci-fi," but there's no denying that Black Mirror Season 5 has a somewhat surprising amount of Marvel and DC actors in the mix. Hey, even Grace was once in a Spider-Man film, although it might be best to forget about his time as Venom. Creator Brooker leaned into this to Entertainment Weekly though when he joked that the Mackie episode is "the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming" since Mackie is Falcon in The Avengers franchise and Abdul-Mateen II was the villain Black Manta in Aquaman. And beyond these comic book connections, people are stoked to see so many performers from other projects that they love.

Some fans on Twitter noted their disappointment that more high-profile celebs will be a part of this season. But Black Mirror has always found a way to tap actors from other notable projects. For instance, Season 1 featured Rupert Everett and Jessica Brown Findlay of Downton Abbey — not to mention a pre-Get Out Daniel Kaluuya and a pre-Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker. While Season 2 had Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson and the following Christmas special featured Jon freakin' Hamm.

So yes, celebrities are coming for your Black Mirror. But as Season 5 looks guaranteed to investigate how we handle fame with Cyrus' pop star voicing a matching tiny purple-haired robot that gives teenagers encouragement, what could be more fitting?