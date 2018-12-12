Looks like Netflix is taking a wrecking ball to Black Mirror. Never one to leave her fans in the dark, Miley Cyrus confirmed her Black Mirror Season 5 role in a sly way during a Wednesday, Dec. 12 appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show.

While Cyrus discussed a secret project she'd been filming in South Africa while the deadly November California wildfires destroyed her and Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home, Stern used his charm and to get Cyrus to spill the tea — though the singer, in a low-key coy move, said she'd only shake her head 'yes' if he guessed the name of the project. So, technically, it was Stern who eventually verbally confirmed for listeners that Cyrus will star in an episode from Netflix's Emmy-winning dystopian anthology drama's upcoming season. (Netflix declined a request for comment from Billboard.)

Without ever uttering the series' title at all, Cyrus still effectively confirmed the Black Mirror casting rumor that, of course, had begun circulating prior to her interview. Describing her role as having "a lot of dynamic," Cyrus further opened up to Stern:

"There's a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me, because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it's already kind of eerie when you're there the whole time. But I learned a lot about myself and I think I was able to kind of use that and put that into it."

The operative words "dark" and "eerie" certainly fit the bill for Black Mirror, though Netflix has done its best to keep all Season 5 details as mysterious as the show's plot lines themselves. The closest fans have even come to confirmation of a Black Mirror Season 5 premiere date reportedly manifested, according to the UK's Daily Mirror, in the form of a reportedly since-deleted November tweet from an official Netflix account that that “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” would debut on Friday, Dec. 28. (For reference, the release would align with Black Mirror's late Dec. 2017 Season 4 drop date.)

As much as Cyrus couldn't fully affirm her involvement, her older sister Brandi Cyrus allegedly took the words out of her mouth on a Dec. 11 episode of her Your Favorite Thing podcast. Brandi said that she'd visited and stayed with her lil' sis in South Africa last month and that Ozark actor Marc Menchaca will also be in Miley's episode.

Miley's triumphant return to acting was somewhat unexpected for the Grammy nominee, who recently dropped a new song and gun-control-themed video for "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" with Mark Ronson and will perform on the Dec. 15 episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live. "I'm really actually excited for everyone to watch the 'headshaking project' we said yes to [before]," she cryptically added to Stern. "The minute I say I never want to do something again, all of a sudden, there I am ... I hate everything, but it was the first time I've left somewhere feeling really proud of my work..."

While fans' screens certainly won't remain blank until Cyrus' Black Mirror episode eventually premieres, the mystery of her latest comments has done plenty to stoke curiosity.