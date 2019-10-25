The 'BoJack Horseman' Season 6 Voice Cast Features Everyone From Lana Condor To Cindy Crawford

Spoilers ahead for BoJack Horseman Season 6. Animated shows allow for celebrities to make small cameos without the fuss of being on-camera, and BoJack Horseman's Season 6 voice cast is evidence of that. In addition to mainstay voice actors like Will Arnett, who plays the titular horse-man, Amy Sedaris (Princess Carolyn), Alison Brie (Diane), Aaron Paul (Todd), and Paul F. Tompkins (Mr. Peanutbutter), there are both exciting newcomers and returning cast members that help populate the Netflix show's universe.

The series returned for Season 6, Part 1 on Friday, Oct. 25, and follows BoJack as he enters rehab for the first time. Meanwhile, Princess Carolyn struggles with the pressures of being a new mom, Diane battles depression as she finally sits down to write her memoir, and Todd discovers his professional calling. Mr. Peanutbutter has a very BoJack-like trajectory, as he's forced to come to terms with his infidelity and the ensuing vitriol directed at him from his typically adoring public.

Season 6 features returning voice talent like Adam Conover, who's played a number of characters such as a "A Ryan Seacrest Type" and "Guy Who Thinks Ghostwriters Write For Ghosts." Kristen Schaal also reprises her character Sarah Lynn, whom audiences see in flashbacks this time around.

In previous seasons, celebrities like Angela Bassett, Laura Linney, Issa Rae, and even Sir Paul McCartney have made cameos on BoJack Horseman. Jessica Biel in particular has been a standout castmember, whose character good-naturedly poked fun at her real-life career. This time around, there are some similarly impressive cameos.

Here's who appears in Season 6, Part 1 of BoJack Horseman.

1. Kiersey Clemons Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Clemons has previously starred in Dope and made guest appearances on Angie Tribeca and Transparent. In BoJack Horseman, she voices the character Jameson, per the A.V. Club, whom the protagonist meets in rehab.

2. Cindy Crawford Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Episode 1 of this new season, the iconic supermodel plays an undersea version of herself, Cindy Crawfish.

3. Marcia Gay Harden Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marcia Gay Harden has been in everything from Mystic River to the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. Here, she brings her acting to animation with a character in BoJack Horseman Season 6.

4. Sam Richardson Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Viewers may recognize Richardson as Richard Splett from Veep, Sam Duvet of the tragically canceled Detroiters, or even the Baby of the Year Host from the Netflix sketch series I Think You Should Leave.

5. Tim Meadows Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meadows is a comedian known for his roles in Mean Girls and Saturday Night Live. In Season 6, he voices Jameson's father, who collects movie memorabilia.

6. Stanley Tucci Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tucci has played Herb Kazzaz and Mr. Liberatore in the Netflix series, which he may reprise this season.

7. Christine Baranski Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Mamma Mia! actor returns to her role as Manatee Fair reporter Amanda Hannity in BoJack Horseman.

8. Kristin Chenoweth Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Wicked star again plays Princess Carolyn's professional nemesis, Vanessa Gekko.

9. Lee Daniels Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Empire creator and The Butler director voices a version of himself named Flea Daniels. The filmmaker becomes fed up with Mr. Peanutbutter when he gets overly involved with the editing process for his new project, Birthday Dad.

10. Chloë Grace Moretz Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Episode 2, the Kick-Ass actor plays herself acting in a Flea Daniels project. The director describes it to Princess Carolyn as, "A sensitive, coming-of-age movie about a young girl in hiding, built out of the reanimated corpses of other young girls in hiding." Moretz plays a zombie who says, "In spite of everything, me still believe people good, fire bad!"

11. Patton Oswalt Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Oswalt returns this season as the anxiety-riddled book editor Pinky Penguin.

12. Michael Barbaro Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Barbaro hosts the New York Times podcast The Daily, which is why the voice on Diane's ringtone this season may sound so familiar.

13. Lakeith Stanfield Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Get Out and Sorry to Bother You star plays Guy, a cameraman who starts dating Diane while they're on the road with Girl Croosh — sorry, Content Spew.

14. Lana Condor Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Condor made her debut in the Netflix movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and now she's appearing in another project for the streaming giant.

15. Hilary Swank Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Swank's prolific career took off in 1997 with a character arc on Beverly Hills, 90210. Since then, she's starred in films like Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don't Cry, both of which granted her Oscar wins. In BoJack Horseman, however, Swank gets to flex her voice acting muscles.

16. Joel Kim Booster Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Booster recently played Jun Ho on NBC's comedy Sunnyside. He's also no stranger to voice acting, having played Charles Lu in Big Mouth Season 3 before joining the ranks of BoJack this year.

17. Phoebe Robinson Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This comedian is best known for her comedy podcast 2 Dope Queens and ensuing HBO series. And after starring in the Netflix movie Ibiza, Robinson voices a character in BoJack Horseman.

18. Aparna Nancherla Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nancherla has played small parts in Master of None, High Maintenance, and the Paul Feig movie A Simple Favor. Here, she plays the protagonist's nervous half-sister, Hollyhock, who grapples with whether to start drinking or not this season.

19. J.K. Simmons Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Whiplash actor voices Lenny Turtletaub, a Hollywoo producer who helps Princess Carolyn deal with the assistants' decision to unionize in Season 6, Part 1.

20. 'Weird Al' Yankovic Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though he's best known for his iconic song parodies, Yankovic occasionally acts, too. He's appeared in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Drunk History, and Lady Dynamite, among others. In BoJack Horseman, he plays Mr. Peanutbutter's brother, Captain Peanutbutter.

21. Maria Bamford Thos Robinson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before Bamford's Netflix series, Lady Dynamite, she was best known for voicing characters on everything from Adventure Time to the 2006 animated movie Barnyard. So it seems only natural for her to be in BoJack, where she's played Kelsey Jannings, Debra, and even a Roller Rink DJ in previous seasons.

22. Matthew Rhys Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a departure from Philip Jennings on The Americans, Rhys voices a character in the animated Netflix series.

23. Jaime Camil Araya Diaz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images He's best known for his over-the-top character Rogelio de la Vega in Jane the Virgin. Here, Camil plays Todd's stepdad, Jorge Chavez.

24. Max Greenfield Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images He may be best known for playing Schmidt in New Girl, but appearing in BoJack Horseman shows Greenfield's range.

25. Margo Martindale Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Martindale voiced herself in previous seasons, which she reprises in Season 6, Part 1.

26. Ben Schwartz Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Schwartz plays Rutabaga Rabitowitz — a smooth-talking agent who's always wearing an earpiece.