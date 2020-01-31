Friday, Jan. 31 marks the end of BoJack Horseman, and with it the end of an era. Raphael Bob-Waksberg's anthropomorphic world of depressed animals brought audiences stellar voice performances from comedians like Will Arnett (as the titular horse man), Amy Sedaris (Princess Carolyn), Kristen Schaal (Sarah Lynn), and Paul F. Tompkins (Mr. Peanutbutter). But each season (or half-season, as it were) also boasts an embarrassment of celebrity cameos, and the BoJack Season 6 Part 2 voice cast is no exception.

In addition to these comic voice actors, the Netflix show's season-to-season cast has also included talent such as Allison Brie (Diane) and Aaron Paul (Todd), who both return a final time in the latter half of Season 6. Aparna Nancherla also reprises her character of Hollyhock — BoJack's anxious half-sister. Audiences may also recognize J.K. Simmons as the cut-throat Hollywoo executive Lenny Turtletaub and Patton Oswalt as the perpetually nervous, financially unstable book publisher Pinky Penguin.

And while in the past, big names like Jessica Biel, Cindy Crawford, and Whoopi Goldberg have voiced characters, there are some brand new cast members this time around. Here's who audiences can expect to hear in Season 6, Part 2 of the animated Netflix series.

1. Julia Chan — Pickles Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images Julia Chan takes over the role of Pickles from Hong Chau, who played the social media-savvy pug in previous seasons.

2. Hilary Swank — Joey Pogo Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She may be an Oscar-winner, but in the BoJack universe, Swank plays a tattooed pop star named Joey Pogo.

4. Geraldine Viswanathan — Tawnie Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Blockers and Miracle Workers actor plays Hollyhock's best friend, Tawnie. In Part 2 of the Netflix show, Viswanathan's character takes BoJack's acting class at Wesleyan.

5. Olivia Wilde — Charlotte Carson Rachel Luna/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Booksmart director reprises her deer character Charlotte, whose daughter BoJack propositions.

6. Ilana Glazer — Penny Carson Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images The Broad City co-creator returns as Penny Carson — the young deer who's still processing what BoJack did to her.

7. Ed Helms — Kyle Carson Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty Images The Office actor plays Charlotte's clueless husband, Kyle, who is delighted by Mr. Peanutbutter's show, Birthday Dad.

8. Diedrich Bader — Judah Mannowdog Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bader is known for his husky baritone voice, and in BoJack he puts it to good use as Princess Carolyn's executive assistant, Judah.

9. Paget Brewster — "Intrepid Gal Reporter" Paige Sinclair VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images While the journalist's voice may sound like Frasier's agent, Bebe Glazer, she's actually played by the prolific voice actor Paget Brewster.

10. Max Greenfield — Maximillian Banks Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The New Girl actor reprises his character Maximillian Banks, who feels drawn to Paige Sinclair while they're on the road sniffing out BoJack's shady history.

11. David Chang — Elefino Customer Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images The prolific New York chef plays an enthusiastic diner in Season 6, Episode 11. Chang's character tells Mr. Peanutbutter, who has taken over Elefino from BoJack, how much he loves the lazy Susans and tiny plates they implemented. It's "exactly like dim sum, but with white people food," he explains, "so it's more accessible."

12. Keith Olbermann — Tom Jumbo-Grumbo Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Since he's an ESPN commentator in real life, it seems only natural that Olbermann play a TV anchor on BoJack. In the animated series, he's Tom Jumbo-Grumbo — a whale journalist for MSNBSea (get it?).

13. Sam Richardson — Doctor Champ Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Veep and Detroiters actor returns as BoJack's "horse therapist" Doctor Champ in Part 2.

14. Phoebe Robinson — Dean Squooshyface ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images The former 2 Dope Queens co-host returns as the clumsy dean of Wesleyan University, who keeps knocking things off her desk.

15. Stanley Tucci — Herb Kazzaz Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tucci has played BoJack's former comic partner, Herb Kazzaz, in previous seasons, whom he reprises in Part 2.

16. Samantha Bee — Herself Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Full Frontal host plays an anthropomorphized version of herself.

17. Jaime Camil — Jorge Chavez VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Camil is best known for playing Rogelio de la Vega on Jane the Virgin, and in BoJack, he plays Todd Chavez's father, Jorge.

18. Bobby Cannavale — Vance Waggoner Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Who better to play the sleazebag Vance Waggoner, who accused of sexual predation in a previous season and cozies himself up to BoJack in the Netflix show's final episodes, than Bobby Cannavale?

19. Daniele Gaither — Biscuits Braxby J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Gaither has played roles in Key and Peele, MADtv, and Tuca & Bertie, and in Part 2, she reprises her role as the reporter Biscuits Braxby. In previous seasons, Gaither has also played Sarah Lynn's mom and Sextina Aquafina.

20. Anjelica Huston — Angela Diaz Mike Coppola/WireImage/Getty Images Huston has appeared in movies like Ever After, The Addams Family, and several Wes Anderson projects. In BoJack, she reprises her character as ABC executive Angela Diaz, who fired Herb Kazzaz in a Season 1 flashback.

21. Beloved Character Actress Margo Martindale — Herself Emma McIntyre/Contour/Getty Images In a long-running gag, Martindale again plays herself in Season 6, Part 2. This time around, she literally gets away with murder, due to her incredible dramatic range. Even as she's calling Todd's parents to disclose that she's kidnapped their son, Mrs. Chavez exclaims that Martindale's "sage, buttery voice simultaneously comforts [her] and fills [her] with dread."

22. Nicole Holofcener — Herself David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Holofcener has directed films like Enough Said and wrote the critically acclaimed 2018 film Can You Ever Forgive Me? In the latter half of BoJack Horseman's sixth season, she plays herself and bursts into the courthouse, begging the judge to acquit Margo Martindale, whom Holofcener would like to appear in an upcoming film. "I want her to play the mother of the poetry student Catherine Keener has an affair with in my new film, Classroom Warfare," she tells the judge.

23. Phil LaMarr Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lamarr may not look familiar, but he's voiced iconic animated characters like the titular character in Samurai Jack and Hermes Conrad (among other voices) in Futurama. In BoJack, he plays an unknown character.

24. Wendie Malick — Beatrice Horseman Corey Nickols/Contour/Getty Images Malick returns as BoJack's cruel mother, Beatrice Horseman, in the devastating Season 6 episode, "The View from Halfway Down."

25. Zach Braff — Himself Michael Tran/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Scrubs star plays a butler version of himself in BoJack's dreamscape.