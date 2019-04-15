The Season 8 premiere of Game Of Thrones was filled to the brim with reunions, including the reunion of Jon Snow and Arya, The Hound and Arya, Gendry and Arya — basically everyone and Arya. However, one reunion that may have lacked the same excitement as Arya's many emotional reunions harkens back to the ending of the show's very first episode — the reunion of Jaime Lannister and Bran Stark. The knowing gaze that Bran delivers Jaime at the episode's end suggests that Bran remembers exactly what Jaime did that caused them both to end up back in Winterfell after long journeys, but the real question is whether or not Bran will have sympathy for Jaime and the many changes he's made during his travels.

