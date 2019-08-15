Your zodiac sign can say a lot about how you are in love. It can influence your type, your turn ons and turn offs, and what makes you fall in and out of love. When it comes to ending a relationship, astrologers say your zodiac sign can even tell you the breakup line you're most likely to use.

It's never easy to end a relationship. It's even harder if you're the one initiating the breakup. It's awkward, uncomfortable, and nobody really wants to be the source of someone else's pain. According to Haley Comet, astrologer and founder of Haley Comet Astrology, each zodiac sign falls into one of two categories: the "truth, no chaser" signs and the "I hope we can still be friends" squad.

For instance, Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are most likely to give it you straight. When a Fire sign wants to end things, you'll definitely know through their words and behavior. On the other hand, non-confrontational Water signs like Cancer and Pisces are more likely soften the blow by giving you lines like "it's not you, it's me."

"While each person's astrology chart is unique, our Sun signs say so much about how we love, want to be loved, and how we leave behind a relationship that isn't working," Jennifer Lakshmi Dove, astrologer and life coach, tells Bustle.

So here's the breakup line your zodiac sign uses most, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): "I'm Out" Tina Gong/Bustle "This fiery sign couldn't hold back even if they tried," Comet says. "Aries is a sign that no matter what, will do whatever it is that they want to do. It's not their fault — their energy is the sign of self." They're here to explor their own independence and they know what it means to be self-sufficient. So if they're with someone who doesn't really understand that, an Aries can feel a little tied down and suffocated. "Aries finds it hard to be anything but authentic," she says. "So, if they are ending things with you, they will likely tell you straight up or you'll be able to tell with their actions."

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): “You’re Out" Truth be told, Taurus is one of those signs who will stay in a relationship way past its expiration date. They're an interesting mix of fiercely loyal and super stubborn. If you think that means they'll butter you up before making an exit, think again. "Taurus is very practical," Comet says. "They'd rather dole out a 'thanks, but no thanks' before being facetious." For a sign that moves pretty slow, they may be quick to get you and your things out of their life. According to Dove, they'll be handing you your things as you walk out the door.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): “The Conversation's Been Dying Lately And I'm Just Not That Interested Anymore" Tina Gong/Bustle In order to keep a Gemini hooked, you have to keep things interesting. If your conversations are starting to die, so will their interest in the relationship. In general, a Gemini's interest is fleeting. So them losing interest really has nothing to do with you. They just like keeping their options open. "Gemini is the archetype of the twins, so they can play both sides," Comet says. "They have the gift of the gab, so they may tell you exactly what you want to hear during a breakup, then ghost you."

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): “I Hope We Can Still Be Friends" Cancer is known for being an emotional and sensitive Water sign. "This mushy, heartfelt sign won't want to put too much distance," Comet says. "Cancer is a very guarded energy, but once they get comfy with you, it's very hard for them to let go." Unless you hurt them, they're the types who will want to stay friends after a breakup. Even if you don't stay friends, they're always going to have a soft spot in their heart for you.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): "I Just Don't See You In My Future Any Longer" Tina Gong/Bustle "Leo is the sign of self-expression and pride," Comet says. "If you're associated with them, they don't want you rubbing off on their glow. They'll cut ties real quick if it reflects back on them." They're ruled by the Sun, so they like being the center of attention. If they're with someone who doesn't give them the attention they need to feel secure in a relationship, they'll look elsewhere. They also tend to go for leadership positions at work or opportunities that put them in the spotlight. If you can't keep up, they'll feel like it's not a good match. "You'll know they are getting ready to end things when they stop wanting to be seen with you," Comet says. "If they no longer want to be associated with you in public, they likely are ready to move on."

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): "If Only You Had Listened To Me" Virgos are Earth signs who are all about hard work and perfection. They're very particular about the people they choose to spend time with because their time is very valuable. According to Comet, Virgo is all about being productive. They'll want the breakup to be as efficient as possible. Virgos are known for being very opinionated and making suggestions out of love. If their partner doesn't listen, it's going to turn them off.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): “It’s Definitely Me, And It Might Be You, Too" Tina Gong/Bustle "Libra is the sign of relationships, and with Venus as their ruling planet, they hate dealing with anything that isn't pleasant or beautiful," Comet says. "They'll coat the breakup in rose-colored glasses, as they dislike having any enemies." A Libra may not really want to stay friends with you after a breakup, but they may say it just because it's the nice thing to do. They're also infamous for being a little passive-aggressive. "It's definitely me, and it might be you too" lets you know that you're just as at fault for the end of the relationship as they are.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): "The Relationship Isn't Doing It For Me Anymore" "Scorpio carries the Water element, yet, Scorpios are as sharp as they are deep," Dove says. "Think Scorpion! Scorpios might sting their partner with silent treatments or ghosting in order to create enough distance to leave. And, while cruel and harmful, it's one way that Scorpios protect their hearts in relationships." Scorpios are also the signs of death and rebirth. Because of that, they have no problem ending things so they can start the healing process and move on.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): “I Don't Want To Be Tied Down Right Now" Tina Gong/Bustle "When dating a Sagittarius, keep in mind, their core need is to maintain their own sense of personal freedom," Comet says. They're naturallly adventurous. They love doing their own thing and they don't need someone checking in on them every single day. According to Comet, "Emotional demands bore them and they need to feel like they can do whatever they want, whenever they want, all in the name of expanding their world." Sagittarius rules the truth. So they'll be pretty blunt when ending a relationship, if they don't forget and accidentally ghost you.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): "You're Not Putting In Enough Effort" Capricorn is another grounded and practical sign that hates beating around the bush. According to Comet, they think it's just a waste of time. "Why continue on in a relationship with you when they could spend that time working?" she says. Capricorns are known for being very hard working and ambitious. They tend to value work and their sense of security above everything else. So they must really want you in their life if they're willing to give you the time. If they don't feel like you're putting in the same amount of effort into the relationship as they are, they won't hestitate to end things.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): “I Think We're Just Better Off As Friends" Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is the sign of friendship. So they're most likely to want a friendship with you after a breakup. According to Comet, they aren't very "gushy." They're more detached. "They're often consumed in their own realm of thought and mind and their own individuality is of crucial importance to them," she says. If you don't give them the space to express themselves, they'll start checking out. They are fixed signs, so they don't easily let people go. Even if they don't think things are working out romantically, they'll still want to be friends.