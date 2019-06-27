When you get the feeling that your relationship isn't doing so well, it can leave you anxious about the future. Is this just a phase or is this the beginning of the end? Many times you can pick up little clues as to how your partner is feeling, but if they're hard to read, astrology can help. If you know their zodiac sign, astrology can tell you the biggest sign your partner is about to end things.

Astrology can be so useful for many aspects of your life. But it's especially helpful if you're in need of love guidance. Your sun, moon, Venus, and Mars signs play a role in determining how you are in relationships, what you need to be happy, and the types of people you shouldn't date.

"When we understand ourselves we can take ownership for our feelings and behaviors rather than projecting onto a partner," astrologer Ruby Sabbath Wolfe, tells Bustle. "This self awareness definitely makes relationship dynamics easier to understand, and understanding someone else’s motivations makes empathy much more fluid."

When we click with someone, Wolfe says, there's usually a "cosmic dynamic at play." When we repel someone, it's for the same reason. Every zodiac sign needs different things in order to stay happy in a relationship long-term. For instance, a Fire sign like Sagittarius values their independence. So they'll need someone who's the same way, or can at least respect that.

If not, you may start to notice signs of them checking out. So here's the biggest sign your partner is going to end things, based on their zodiac sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): It's Getting Increasingly Hard To Pin Them Down Tina Gong for Bustle Aries are Fire signs who are known for being very passionate. When they like someone, they're not afraid to pursue. They're the types to shower you with attention, text you good morning and goodnight, and make plans to see you as much as possible. While they can fall in love pretty fast, they can also fall out of love just as quickly. So when your partner is about ready to end things, you'll definitely notice. According to Wolfe, they'll avoid you more often and their communication will start to fade.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): They Lose Patience With You Tauruses are Venus-ruled, so they're true romantics at heart. They love showing their partner love and affection. Since they're Earth signs, they also value stability and security in all their relationships. They're known for being extremely patient with their loved ones, and will stubbornly try to make a relationship work long after it's done. When a Taurus has finally had enough, Wolfe says they'll start doing their own thing. They may lose any sort of patience with you and you may have to deal with their infamous Taurus temper.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): They Start Airing Out Your Relationship Issues To Everyone Tina Gong for Bustle Geminis are Mercury-ruled and are known for being the talkers out of the bunch. When a Gemini likes you, they'll make an effort to talk and text you as much as they can. They'll be very curious to learn more about you and how you look at the world. When they're no longer interested in the relationship, it'll feel like you're with a completely different person. According to Wolfe, they may start gossiping with everyone about your relationship. Some may tell lies about random things in order to get people to see their side. In short, you'll be left feeling like you don't know your partner anymore.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): They Start Spending More Time Alone Cancers, like the other Water signs, feel things very deeply. On their good days, they're very kind and nurturing. When they're in love, they do all they can to make their partners feel comfortable and taken care of. When a Cancer falls out of love, Wolfe says they'll likely shut down emotionally. They may even start spending more time alone until you realize it's been a really long time since you've seen them last.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): They're Going Out Without You Tina Gong for Bustle Leos are known for being energetic Fire signs that love being the center of attention. When a Leo starts checking out of a relationship, they'll sulk for a bit before getting out there again. Since Leos love to shine and make an entrance, Wolfe says, "They'll go out looking fine as hell." When they're about ready to call it quits, they may stop inviting you to go with them.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): They Become Critical Of Every Little Thing You Do Virgos make for great romantic partners because they offer the safety and stability of an Earth sign. They don't fall very fast, but they're loyal and dedicated. In general, Virgos are known for being very particular. When they're in a relationship, they may make comments or suggestions to their partners out of love. But when they've started to fall out of love, Wolfe says, they may criticize you to no end. "They may project their insecurities onto you or blame you for their shortcomings," she says.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): They Become Less Affectionate Tina Gong for Bustle Libras are experts at love and romance. When a Libra is in love with you, they'll be very loving and affectionate. They'll make an effort to make you as happy in the relationship as you can be and they'll put your needs before their own. But when a Libra is about ready to breakup with you, they'll start prioritizing themselves a lot more. According to Wolfe, "They'll get their hair done, buy a new wardrobe, and prepare to be their most beautiful self again while withdrawing their affections."

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): They're Extra Moody Scorpios are known for being broody, moody, and extra secretive. So it can be quite a challenge to figure out what they're thinking, even on a good day. But when a Scorpio is ready to end things, they may become moodier than usual. According to Wolfe, some may even try to sabotage the relationship in any way possible until you decide it's time to end things with them.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): They Ghost One Day Tina Gong for Bustle Sagittarius are known for loving their independence. They're true Fire signs who are always on the go and have a sense of adventure. Getting a Sagittarius to even commit to a relationship is a pretty big feat in itself. Sagittarius aren't the best at expressing themselves. So when it comes to ending things, they're most likely to ghost. According to Wolfe, "They [may] panic and run away." If you try asking for closure, chances are, you won't get it.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): They're Suddenly Too Busy To See You Capricorns are the hardest working signs among the entire zodiac. When it comes to their prioties, they do place work and financial security above dating and relationships. When they finally find someone they want to be in a relationship with, they can be very loving and supportive. But when they're about to leave, Wolfe says, "They'll turn cold, say harsh truths, and take their partner off the pedestal."

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): They Start Treating You As More Of A Friend Than A Romantic Partner Tina Gong for Bustle Aquarius is unique in the sense that they love having friends more than romantic partners. That's because they're all about the community and the greater good. When they're in a relationship, it can sometimes seem like everyone else is more important than their partner. So they're not the easiest sign to ready. According to Wolfe, Aquarius will usually "turn all the way off" and move on before you're even aware of it.