Anti-Brexit protesters flooded the streets of the United Kingdom's capital city Saturday, asking British Prime Minister Theresa May to, once again, "put it to the people." As May struggles to garner sufficient support for her Brexit deal, People's Vote March participants and supporters are asking the government to hold a second referendum regarding Britain's exit from the European Union. And if the crowd at Saturday's march is any indication, there's more than a few people hoping for a redo. Organizers behind the anti-Brexit protest in London say more than a million people turned up to march.

"It is almost impossible to put an exact figure on the size of this immense crowd because it is spilling out across central London," a spokesperson for the People's Vote March reportedly told The Guardian. "Our estimate is based on professional expert advice and whatever the exact number, there can be no doubt that this ranks as one of the greatest protests — possibly the biggest ever — that this country has ever seen. We have no doubt that this march is bigger than the last with our early estimate putting the size of the crowd at around 1 million."

According to TIME magazine, local police have not provided a crowd size estimate for Saturday's march that could be used to verify organizers' estimate.

But People's Vote March organizers told The Guardian that Park Lane, the march's starting location, had already been "filled to bursting point" when the march got underway with more people still arriving. As a result "many thousands of people are trying to make their way to Parliament Square through side streets," a spokesperson for the march said. Saturday's march saw protesters make their way southeast from Park Lane at Hyde Park to Parliament Square.

If organizers are correct in estimating that Saturday's march drew at least a million protesters, it will have indeed topped the march organizers held in October. According to CNN, the People's Vote March held in 2018 garnered roughly 700,000 participants.

More to come...