Selena Gomez produced the first film that you'll be able to see in movie theaters once they start reopening next month — and no, it's not Tenet. The Broken Hearts Gallery trailer, released on Monday, June 22, teases the first major theatrical release since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down most cinemas across the U.S. back in March. And it just might be the perfect feel-good film to make you forget about the stress of going to movie theaters once again. You might even forget that you can't eat popcorn with your mask on.

The rom-com stars Bad Education and Blockers actor Geraldine Viswanathan as Lucy, an art gallery assistant who refuses to let go of mementos from her recently ended relationship. Cue Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery, whose character meets Lucy when she enters his car thinking that it's her Uber.

Another chance encounter and a new job opportunity inspires Lucy to create the Broken Hearts Gallery, a pop-up space that will display the items left behind by lovers past, starting a movement and giving a whole new meaning to the memories cherished by those emotional hoarders. And of course, it gives her the chance to flourish a new romance of her own, because it wouldn't be a proper rom-com without it.

The film co-stars Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters. It also marks Gossip Girl writer Natalie Krinsky's directorial debut, which is why executive producers, including Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey, insisted that the film be seen in theaters, something Gomez made clear in a message to fans.

"Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed," Gomez said in a statement to Variety. "Natalie is a wonderful talent, and I'm happy to be a part of her debut film." Regarding the still-evolving policies for movie theaters currently reopening, she wrote, "I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience."

The Broken Hearts Gallery will be released in states where theaters are reopened on July 17, ahead of the scheduled July 24 release of Mulan and the July 31 release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. So if you're really itching to get out of the house (safely), consider your schedule full.

