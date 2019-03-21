It's official: Call Me By Your Name is getting a sequel. Author André Aciman will revisit the lives of Elio and Oliver in Find Me, to be published Oct. 29, 2019 by Macmillan imprint Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Here's what we know so far: the sequel will follow everyone's favorite summer lovers, Elio and Oliver, but it will also focus on Elio's father, Samuel.

According to a statement from FSG: "In Find Me, Aciman shows us Elio’s father Samuel, now divorced, on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train leads to a relationship that changes Sami’s life definitively. Elio soon moves to Paris where he too has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a professor in northern New England with sons who are nearly grown, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return visit to Europe.”

News of the sequel comes two years after the film adaptation of Call Me By Your Name made a huge splash in movie theaters (I'm pretty sure none of us will ever look at a peach the same way again) and on the awards circuit, where it garnered four Academy Award nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Timothée Chalamet. In Dec. 2018, news of a sequel first broke when Aciman tweeted, "I would actually love a sequel to Call Me by Your Name. In fact I am writing one."

'Call Me By Your Name' by André Aciman $13.54 Amazon Buy on Amazon

Although director Luca Guadagnino has expressed interest in directing a sequel to the film, Armie Hammer, who starred as Oliver in the film, indicated in a recent Vulture interview that while there have been "loose conversations," nothing is certain. "[I]f we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment," he said. "I don’t know that anything will match up to the first, you know?"

Whether or not a movie sequel happens, fans of the tale of queer love and teenage intimacy will surely find some comfort in knowing that they get to see Elio and Oliver again on the page. In the meantime, you still have seven months to get reacquainted with Aciman's world via page and screen, or finally give in to the hype for the first time; it looks like Elio and Oliver are shaping up to be much more than just a summer fling.