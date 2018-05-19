Royal weddings only come so many times a decade, and it's not often at all that Hollywood glamour gets to mix with regal formality. You won't need a royal family cheat sheet to recognize all the faces at Saturday's highly-anticipated nuptials. While not too many stars of stage and screen scored invites, the celebs at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding all managed to bring a fun international twist to the affair.

As seen in the broadcast of the event on Saturday, stars including Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, and many of Meghan Markle's former Suits castmates all showed up for the big day. And according to The Sun, some of the other stars in attendance at the wedding include Priyanka Chopra, Elton John, Victoria Beckham (and possibly all of the Spice Girls), Serena Williams, and teen cellist/Britain's Got Talent star Sheku Kanneh-Mason. That's not to mention some of Harry's exes, including Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, who are said to likely be attending the wedding per British royal tradition.

Although the celebrity guests at Harry and Meghan's big day all came from different backgrounds, they shared one essential: hats. You gotta respect that dress code, and the below stars thankfully all did.

Idris Elba

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the first stars to arrive, and one of the first guests to arrive, was Idris Elba. By his side is his fiance, Sabrina Dowhre.

Oprah Winfrey

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An early contender for best hat is Oprah Winfrey. Have you ever seen anyone rock a blush peach more magnificently? Followup, are you surprised?

James Blunt

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sorry that you know have "You're Beautiful" stuck in your head, because James Blunt has arrived. Before his music career, he was in the military and guarded the queen mother's coffin.

More to come...