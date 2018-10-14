Nineties nostalgia is in full effect with reboots and revivals of throwback shows like the fantasy drama Charmed. The Charmed reboot debuts on October 14 and, like the original, follows the life of three sisters who discover that they are the most powerful witches a.k.a. The Charmed Ones. Together, they possess the "Power of Three" and use their abilities to protect oblivious innocent people by fighting off demons. The Charmed reboot had mixed reactions from the former cast and old-school fans who adore the original series. But, there are many people who want to know more about the Charmed reboot cast, which includes some familiar faces as well as a few newcomers.

The Charmed trailer conjured up some intrigue about the cast as it introduced Mel, Macy, and Maggie as well as their "Whitelighter" (read: guardian angel) Harry Greenwood, but there has been controversy swirling around the show. First, many of the original cast members spoke out about not being in involved in the new series and were insulted that this one was being billed as "fierce, funny, and feminist" like the original wasn't any of those things. (It was, by the way.)

The new series was also originally hailed for its casting of three Latina women as the leads. However, as reported by Kate Sanchez over at the "But Why Though" podcast, only one of the cast members is actually Latina, which complicates whether or not this show is really all about representation or not, to say the very least.

With all of that mind, here is everything you need to know about the Charmed reboot cast:

Madeleine Mantock Katie Yu/The CW Madeleine portrays Macy Vaughn, a scientist who seeks out her long-lost half siblings following their mother’s death. Like Prue in the original series, Macy has the power of telekinesis. The British actor was previously seen in AMC’s martial arts drama Into the Badlands fans as Veil, a brilliant doctor whose dreams of escaping a harsh feudal society were tragically cut short, and the UK miniseries Age Before Beauty, per Radio Times.

Melonie Diaz Marc Hom/The CW Melonie Diaz is Mel Vera, whose frustrated over the investigation behind her mother’s death. The outspoken feminist is a graduate student at the local university in Hilltowne, Michigan and discovers that she can freeze time like Piper in the original show. Diaz had a small role in The First Purge and guest starred in CSI: Miami and Nip/Tuck according to IMBD, but Charmed appears to be her first big break.

Sarah Jeffery Katie Yu/The CW The trio is rounded out with Sarah Jeffery, a Canadian thespian who starred in Shades of Blue as the Harlee Santos’ (portrayed by Jennifer Lopez) daughter Cristina. She was also Princess Audrey in Disney’s Descendants movie. In this series, she’s the youngest sister Maggie, a kind and happy college freshman who just wants to fit in. This is a major problem because Maggie has telepathic powers, so she is privy to other people’s thoughts. She doesn’t want to be a witch, which is an interesting take because most people would be thrilled to have supernatural abilities.

Rupert Evans Katie Yu/The CW Evans is Harry Greenwood, the sisters’ Whitelighter who was posing as a professor until he was able to bring the Charmed Ones together. In his former life, Greenwood was an actor who died during his tenure with the British Secret Service. In real life, Rupert Evans is well known for his role as Frank Frink in Amazon Prime’s period drama The Man in the High Castle, per IMDB.

Ellen Tamaki Katie Yu/The CW Tamaki is Mel’s on-and-off again detective lover Niko Hamada. There’s not a lot know about her character at this point, but things will certainly get interesting as Mel becomes more wrapped up in the witch life. Tamaki has a few small acting credits to her name, per IMBD, so it looks like this is her first major TV role.