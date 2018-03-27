A few weeks ago I was at a party and noticed a girl wearing a necklace with an Aries pendant. It caught my eye not because I am unusually well-versed in the nuances of astrology, but because I can recognize the familiar ram. When I complimented the girl, she thanked me and inquired about my moon and ascendent signs. I froze. I didn't know there could be more than one. She mapped out my birth chart and proceeded to read me like a book; telling me everything from the kinds of peopleI am attracted to, and my drinking (or lack thereof) habits. That one interaction effectively ended any doubt I had about the legitimacy of the pseudo-science.

But not everyone can count on having a chance encounter like this. Luckily, the new Co-Star Astrology app is here to help.

The app combines data from NASA with the expertise of professional astrologers to generate a user's unique birth chart. Unlike the horoscopes you find in a newspaper which are purely determined by your birthday, a birth chart takes into account a person's place and time of birth, and provides a far more complete picture of someone's personality. Co-Star then allows you to opt to receive daily horoscopes, if you so desire. But this only scratches the surface of what the app can do. The best aspect of the Co-Star Astrology app is what it can do for your relationships. Questioning your compatibility with a date or the genuineness of a friendship? Allow Co-Star to illuminate things with a little help from the stars.

Here's how it works:

1. Download The Co-Star App

Screenshots/Co-Star app

This is a bit of a no-brainer. Just go to the app store on your phone and search "co-star" in the bar at the top. It should be the first to pop up (after the sponsored one).

2. Make An Account On The Co-Star App

Screenshots/Co-Star app

It's similar to registering for an account on any number of other sites, but the app will also ask for information to construct your birth chart. Most of it is information you should know, but you also may need to glimpse at your birth certificate to double-check your time of birth.

3. Review Your Birth Chart

Screenshots/Co-Star app

This is what it looks like when you take a look at the info the app provides. Pictured is the description of my aforementioned sun sign, Aries. The image immediately below it appears to be a papaya; images of fruit is a recurring theme on the app. Pretty, eh?

4. Compare Your Birth Chart With Friends

Screenshots/Co-Star app

The best part of the app is how it allows you to add friends to your profile in order to compare and contrast charts. You can add someone by linking the account to Facebook, by adding their mobile information from your phone's contacts, or through an account if they have one. It's an easy and aesthetically-pleasing way to gain some extra insight to the inner-workings of your relationships.

So, there you have it, folks. Co-Star makes getting the most out of astrology easier for those of us who just aren't able to memorize the nuances of a birth chart. By combining an ancient method of analyzing a person's makeup with modern technology like artificial intelligence and real-time updates, users are able to gain extraordinary insight into their astrological composure. According to the app's website, this is important because "Astrology puts our temporary bodies in context with out universe's vastness, allowing irrationality to invade our techno-rationalist ways of living."

Next time you are feeling lost, unsettled, or overwhelmed, consider looking inside yourself for answers. By using the Co-Star app, you can gain greater detailed insight into 11 distinct aspects of your astrological makeup. Plus, it's not hard on the eyes either.