If you take a peek at my bookshelf, internet browsing history, Instagram feed, or somehow the inside of my brain, you're going to see a whooooole lot of stuff on just a couple very specific topics: astrology and crystal healing. These two popular metaphysical practices have hit the mainstream in a big way in recent years, and it seems like everyone is dabbling in a little of each. Maybe it's because we're all just looking for something to believe in, but if you ask me, it's a good thing: Turning to the stars for guidance and to the earth for healing shows that we're trying to connect with the elements around us, spiritually evolve, and grow into the best versions of ourselves. *Insert peace signs, stars, and flowers.* Anyway, whether or not your spiritual views align with mine, using astrology and healing crystals as personal tools is also just plain fun, and when you combine these two practices together?! BOOM. You've got a match made in new age, hella magical, modern-day-witch heaven.

Bustle spoke with crystal expert and holistic healer Heather Askinosie, co-founder of Energy Muse and co-author of Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals To Tune In To The Real You. "Healing crystals connect you with the nurturing energy of the Earth. Astrology aligns you with the mystical and ever-changing movement of the cosmos," explains Askinosie. "When you bring the two together, a journey of self-discovery begins." The two tools work together in perfect symbiosis: Astrology is there to teach you about yourself, and then crystal healing can help you enhance your natural gifts and talents. Together, they serve as a great way to work with your personal energy and grow.

So what's the best, most effective way to combine the powers of these two practices? "Working with crystals that align with your astrological sign will enhance your natural strengths and bring your hidden powers to the surface," shares Askinosie. In other words, let the stars guide you to the crystal that will perfectly enhance your energy and get you started (or continuing) on your magical crystal healing journey. Here are the best crystals for each zodiac sign and some fun tips on what to do with them to maximize their energy.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Carnelian

Carnelian Touchstone, $14.95, Energy Muse.

As the leader of the zodiac and a cardinal fire sign, you need a crystal that can match you in its power, Aries — and carnelian can help keep your spirits high, exactly as they should be. "Even the fiercest Aries trailblazer can suffer from self-doubt," shares Askinosie. "Instead of letting negative thoughts hold you back, cut off that dead weight with Carnelian."

How to use it: Use it to streamline your fiery energy and channel it effectively. "The confidence that carnelian infuses you with will encourage you to be assertive and speak your truth, but with calm measure instead of explosive fervor," advises Askinosie. "Use carnelian as your touchstone and carry it with you daily for a dose of courage that’s never out of reach."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Petrified Wood

Petrified Wood Slab, $74.95, Energy Muse.

Taurus, you're tough as a bull, that's for sure. But you're also a lover of peace and beauty, as your sign is ruled by the lovely planet Venus, so you're often seeking to find a balance between your natures. "As a cultivator, the Taurus’ steadfast resolve helps them to bring about peace and love in their life," shares Askinosie with Bustle. "To help you maintain all that you have accumulated, used petrified wood." You're earthy and grounded, and you love to put down deep roots wherever you feel safe enough to grow, making this a perfect stone for your element and sign.

How to use it: Tauruses love to cook and enjoy nourishing, decadent meals, so bring the peaceful, loving energy of this stone to your physical energy source: Food. "Placing the grounded energy of Petrified Wood somewhere like in the kitchen will enrich the meals you create with heart-filled gratitude," advises Askinosie.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Labradorite

Labradorite Touchstone, $14.95, Energy Muse.

You embody many sides and colors, Gem, and you need a stone that's as flashy, unique, and multi-faceted as you are. The magical, mind-enhancing energy of labradorite is perfect. "Talkative, playful and always down to go with the flow, Gemini may exhibit a lot of personality types, but they are all sure to be fun," shares Askinosie. "To connect the many dimensions of faceted personality, use a Labradorite plate."

How to use it: "You can activate your water or jewelry with the uniting energy of Labradorite by placing them atop the plate, or use the plate to manifest intentions by writing on paper and setting them on the stone," explains Askinosie. If you have a palm stone instead of a plate, you can get the same magical labradorite effect by placing your stone on top of your list of intentions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Red Jasper

Red Jasper Stone, $4.95, Energy Muse.

It's not always easy for you to let down your hard shell of an exterior and be vulnerable, Cancer, but a grounding stone like red jasper will keep you from floating too far out to sea emotionally. "These nurturing souls are resourceful when comforting others, but when Cancers are in need themselves, they tend to close off," shares Askinosie with Bustle. "Though your inclination may be to give too much, red jasper will ground you so that you can remember to take time for yourself."

How to use it: "Pop a red jasper stone in your bra to keep it close to your heart for protection all day long," advises Askinosie. Keeping this baby near you at all times will serve as a grounding reminder to take care of yourself and be open to others.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Pyrite

Raw Pyrite Crystal, $14.95, Energy Muse.

Ruled by the sun (and equally as powerful and attention-grabbing), Leos need a stone that can match their sparkle, but perhaps reign in the heat of their rays at the same time. "Just as there is no challenge too great for the creative and regal Leo to master, there is no problem too small for a dramatic display," Askinosie tells Bustle. "Using pyrite will align your energy with the sun so that you can shine bright, and leave the drama in the shadows."

How to use it: Bring the sunshiny vibes of pyrite into your workplace, where it can bestow all of its benefits on you both career- and creativity-wise and help you streamline your fiery energy. "Place a piece of pyrite on your desk to enhance your confidence and cooperation at work," advises Askinosie.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Moss Agate

Moss Agate Stone, $5.95, Energy Muse.

As an earth sign, you're naturally in tune with nature, and your hardworking, detail-oriented tendencies stem from your need to leave this world a better place than it was when you arrived. "Elevate your Virgo, humanitarian tendencies by connecting to the wisdom of nature," Askinosie tells Bustle. "Just as natures provides for us, you enjoy providing to those in need. Moss Agate brings you back to your most natural, giving essence." This gentle, earthy stone is the perfect companion for you, Virgo.

How to use it: Moss agate is the perfect grounding and stability-enhancing stone, so use it to bring some earth-magic-vibes into your living space. "Place it next to a houseplant or a vase of flowers to bring the energy of nature and life into your home," advises Askinosie.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Sodalite

Sodalite Stone, $4.95, Energy Muse.

As a true lover and promoter of harmony, you're a natural-born communicator, Libra — and sodalite is perfect when it comes to enhance these gifts and encouraging you to speak your own truth via embracing your throat chakra power. "Part of Libra’s artistry is how they can act as peacemaker between even the fiercest enemies," explains Askinosie. "To enhance that natural diplomatic ability, use Sodalite. It will help you to communicate with wisdom and authenticity, and guide you toward solid decisions."

How to use it: "Placing Sodalite on the dining room table will create harmony within the home," advises Askinosie. Since this stone enhances the qualities that already come naturally to you, displaying it in the center of your living space will remind you to keep its qualities in the center of yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Citrine

Citrine Point, $29.95, Energy Muse.

"Scorpios have big dreams and the magnetism to draw them into realities," explains Askinosie. "As the ultimate manifester stone, citrine will help you not only to attract abundance where you need it, but also to counter balance your natural intensity with a calm focus." This crystal will help you turn your thoughts and feelings into actions and accomplishments, so try to go with the flow and allow it to enhance your spiritual intuition.

How to use it: Your natural manifestation abilities are strong — but have you harnessed them? Use this crystal to enhance your talents. "To increase your ability to manifest, enlist the power of citrine," advises Askinosie. "With citrine, you’ll think it, visualize it, and make it a reality. Place a citrine point on your altar, office desk or kitchen window sill."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Tiger's Eye

Tiger's Eye Stone, $4.95, Energy Muse.

When it comes to having fun and trying new things, you're the true eye of the tiger, Sag — so naturally, your perfect crystal should enhance these worldly, free-spirited qualities. "When you’re a Sagittarius, home is where the adventure is," Askinosie tells Bustle. "Keep that wanderlust alive with Tiger’s Eye [which] empowers your spirit to pursue your ambitions." This stone will keep you focused, confident, and courageous throughout your many journeys.

How to use it: "Encouraging you to leave your self-doubts and hesitations by the side of the road, Tiger’s Eye is the perfect companion for the free-spirited Sagittarius," explains Askinosie. That said, bring this stone with you whenever you travel — you can make it part of your vacation ritual.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Garnet

Raw Garnet Crystal, $4.95, Energy Muse.

Our hardworking Caps are always truckin' up the mountain, reaching their goals no matter what curve balls the universe throws their way. But that can be exhausting both physically and emotionally, so a little crystalline boost in both departments can be very welcome. "Capricorns don’t need anyone telling them to get to work. These ambitious go-getters are known to light the proverbial fire under their own behinds," explains Askinosie. "But in those moments when they feel their effort is in vain, or simply not producing effects as quickly as they’d hoped, garnet can ease the Capricorn’s anxiety while stimulating an increase of energy within the body."

How to use it: Try this ritual to keep yourself in positive head space despite your hard work, and motivated in the face of setbacks: "Find your pulse on your wrist, and place your garnet stone on top of that point," tells Askinosie to Bustle. "Hold it there for 3 minutes to ignite chi, action and motivation."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Amethyst

Amethyst Clusters, $4.95, Energy Muse.

Aquarius, you're an idealist humanitarian with some of the most original ideas to offer the world, so it helps to have something connect your airy element to the physical realm. "[Their] imagination often leads to innovation, but it can also leave the Aquarius with their head in the clouds," explains Askinosie. "Bridge the gap between mind and body with an Amethyst crystal."

How to use it: Keep this gorgeous and creativity-enhancing stone in your bedroom. "Having an amethyst in the bedroom will help harmonize thought and intuition and allow for equal parts optimism and pragmatism when dreaming up new ideas," shares Askinosie.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20): Aquamarine

Aquamarine Stone, $5.95, Energy Muse.

As the zodiac's mystical and spiritual swimmer, you're a sensitive soul who always benefits from the gentlest and sweetest of vibes. "Pisces are healers, dreamers and mystics. They need a crystal with an energy as soothing as their own," explains Askinosie. "That’s why aquamarine, a stone which radiates beautiful, calming vibes is so ideal for the Pisces." When life gets overwhelming, this stone is sure to sooth.

How to use it: As a true water baby represented by the fish, it's good to ground yourself by getting in touch with your free-flowing element. "Place a piece in your bath water to align with your watery nature," advises Askinosie. An aquamarine-infused bath is the perfect way to recharge and connect with yourself.