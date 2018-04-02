At a time when so many shows get canceled too soon, hearing that your favorites have been renewed gives you reason to celebrate. You might still be mourning the loss of Good Girls Revolt, but you can breathe a sigh of relief, because the CW renewed all of your favorite shows. Yes, that includes Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and Riverdale. Variety reported on Monday that the CW renewed 10 series in total. In addition to long-time favorites like Supernatural, which was renewed for Season 14, Black Lightning and Dynasty got picked up for their second seasons.

Only the CW's Life Sentence, Valor, iZombie, and The 100, didn't get renewed, but Variety reports that the CW will announce updates for those shows in May. Considering that Life Sentence, which stars Lucy Hale and Elliot Knight, just premiered in early March, it's still too soon to determine if it will get a Season 2.

At least CW fans don't have to wait any longer for a status report on The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow — those will all get new seasons for 2018-19. It's a great day to be a CW fan, and it's not everyday that a network renews almost all of its shows at once. If it were still April Fool's Day you might think that this is too good to be true, but fortunately it's not.

Even though today's CW news gives reason to breakout in song in honor of Rebecca Bunch, it also has a somewhat ominous, dark undertone to it. That's because the just-confirmed upcoming season of Jane the Virgin, Season 5, might be the show's last. According to Variety, Jane's star and co-executive producer Gina Rodriguez spoke at a panel in Austin last month where she suggested the show would soon come to an end.

At the panel, Rodriguez recounted her experience of directing her first episode for Jane's fourth season, calling it "the most incredible experience." Then, Rodriguez said she intends to "do more [directing] next year — in our final season." As heartbreaking as this news may be to Jane the Virgin fans, it's probably not a huge surprise considering that the creator of the telenovela-inspired CW show, Jennie Snyder Urman, has spoken multiple times about planning Jane's ending early on.

"I have an endgame in mind. Especially with this story, I felt originally we have to keep our end in sight, even from the earliest moments," Snyder Urman told Vulture. According to Vulture, Jane's showrunner has also had a three-part structure for the show set up in her mind. Spoiler alert: Considering that Jane's mom, Xiomara (played by Andrea Navedo), was diagnosed with breast cancer in the show's fourth season, the third part of Jane the Virgin could focus on that storyline. As sad as the looming ending of Jane might make its fans, at least they know they can look forward to a fifth season for now.

Sadly, Jane the Virgin isn't the only CW show ending after it's next season, as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will end after its fourth season. The show's star and co-creator, Rachel Bloom, announced that Season 4 will be Crazy Ex's last in a nonchalant tweet. "Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that # CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season," Bloom wrote. For fans of Bloom's Rebecca Bunch, this announcement likely comes as a surprise, and a sad one at that. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the CW has not confirmed Bloom's announcement of the show's end, but that will likely happen in May.

Sure, some of your favorite CW shows might end after their next seasons, but at least you know that they will have another season in the next year. As long as Riverdale doesn't announce that it's also ending, you still have a lot to get excited about.