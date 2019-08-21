She might not have left The Bachelorette with an engagement ring, but Hannah Brown could have a shot at taking home the coveted mirror ball. The Dancing With The Stars Season 28 cast was announced on Good Morning America Wednesday, Aug. 21, and includes the Bachelorette, along with other reality TV stars such as Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, and former NBA star and Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum Lamar Odom. Of course, the stars competing this season come from varied backgrounds, not just the world of reality TV.

Competing on DWTS Season 28 in addition to Hannah, Karamo, and Odom are Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek, model icon Christie Brinkley, All That alum Kel Mitchell, country singer Lauren Alaina, former NFL player Ray Lewis, Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, The Supremes' Mary Wilson, The Office star Kate Flannery, and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. That's right, it's 2019 and the former member of the current administration will be learning how to two-step alongside America's actual sweetheart, the Bachelorette.

As for who this season's contestants will be paired up with, in a surprise new twist, the show is keeping that information secret until the premiere. However, GMA did confirm that professionals Cheryl Burke, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Keo Motsepe, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, and Emma Slater would be returning to the stage, alongside new dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov.

Fans of The Office will undoubtably be thrilled that Meredith will be competing this season, and Flannery is more than ready for a change of pace. “I had nine seasons of the most unglamorous character on TV," she said on GMA. "So we're going in a different direction. Bring on the Spanx, bring on the spray tan. Whatever you got, bring it on!" With that drive, Flannery is sure to bring it on the dancefloor.

More to come...