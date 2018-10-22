Calling all movie lovers with a penchant for fashion and an affinity for punchy one-liners: It's almost the end of an era. What's that mean, exactly? Unfortunately, HBO Now will say goodbye to a handful of fan-favored titles this November. And there's one you're not going to want to miss, making The Devil Wears Prada the one movie you need to watch before it leaves HBO next month. And, yes, even those who've seen this one before — or, alternatively, seen it so many times during their preteen years they could probably recite the script in full by now — will probably want to dredge up their HBO subscriptions sometime before Nov. 30 for a final, glorious hurrah.

Sadly, The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 dramedy that forever iconized Meryl Streep as one of pop culture's most formidable fictional bosses to date, will soon be leaving HBO Now. Courtesy of some major content turnover on the horizon over at HBO, the network's VOD counterpart, HBO Now, will see some similarly large-scale changes throughout the month of November. And while many of those changes are definitely worth a cheer or two — like Love, Simon's addition to the HBO roster on Nov. 10, or the series premiere of My Brilliant Friend eight days later — others are comparatively more bittersweet.

But, out with the old and in with the new, right? HBO Now audiences are no strangers to that particular concept. In fact, they probably know better than anyone that embracing the "new" often means letting go of the old. (At least when it comes to content availability.) In this case, fans won't have to officially let go of The Devil Wears Prada, by way of HBO Now, for a few weeks yet. That said, Nov. 30 is still pretty fast approaching. So, if there's anyone out there who somehow managed to miss out on Streep's acclaimed performance as Miranda Priestly, the no-nonsense Editor in Chief of the fictional Runway magazine, it seems like now might be the perfect time to catch up on what was truly a gem of mid-2000s pop culture.

Even those who've never seen the movie probably have a loose sense of its premise, but just in case a memory jog is in order here: The Devil Wears Prada is basically every young journalist's worst nightmare, wrapped up in their wildest fantasy, wrapped up in a dress at least two sizes too small. The funny, smart (and periodically a little emotional) movie follows the plight of an overzealous college grad named Andy, played by Anne Hathaway, who snags an assistant position to Streep's Priestly and finds herself increasingly out of her depth amid Runway's couture-obsessed employees.

Again, those who've seen The Devil Wears Prada before probably don't need a whole lot of convincing here. Beyond it's star-studded cast and exceedingly spirited roster of characters, the movie is also just a really fun watch. So, if you can stand to watch Streep's Priestly promote very unhealthy beauty standards in favor of what is otherwise a generally compelling, feel-good film (fronted by a super smart, empowered, and endlessly cool group of women), then you'll probably want to head over to HBO Now as soon as possible, because come the end of November, A Devil Wears Prada will be gone (from the platform, at least).