The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with the rest of the royal family, have been celebrating Commonwealth Day today (March 11) — a day that honours the 53 countries and roughly 2.4 billion people that are part of the Commonwealth. The 2019 festivities kicked off with a visit to Canada House in London, and the dress Meghan wore to this morning's Commonwealth Day event came with a very meaningful connection to the celebrations at hand.

According to Hello!, the last time a royal visited Canada House was back in 2017, when the Queen made a trip to mark the country's 150th birthday. According to Associate Press, the Queen "toured a collection of Canadian artefacts from the royal collection — including many with photographs of her presiding at important events."

This morning's trip was somewhat of a walk down memory lane for Meghan, who spent six years living in Toronto, Canada, while she was filming the show Suits, according to Toronto Life. Meghan has often spoken about her connection to Canada and much she enjoyed being "embraced" by the city. The event at Canada House today was hosted by the Canadian high commissioner to the UK, Janice Charette, with the intention of showcasing the talent and celebrating the diverse community of young Canadians living in the UK.

Over the years, Meghan has become quite the style icon, proving that she has one of the best wardrobes on the planet. And this occasion was no different. Meghan, who is now heavily pregnant, wore an emerald green dress with coat adorned with black sequinned detailing. According to Hello!, the outfit was designed by Canadian-born designer Erdem, giving a little nod to the people and nation Meghan and husband Harry were there to celebrate. The princess paired the dress and coat with black Aquazzura heeled pumps. In typical Meghan style, she wore her hair in low bun, showing off her beautiful face which is in the full swing of pregnancy glow.

The Erdem coat was fresh off the runway (told you she was a style icon) from the 2019 Fall collection, which was showcased at London Fashion Week, Hello! reports. And this is not the first time that Meghan has worn the stylish brand. According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess wore an Erdem floral maxi dress to a wedding in Jamaica in 2017.

But Erdem isn't the only Canadian-born designer that has caught Meghan's eye. Canadian fashion house Mackage were behind the gorgeous cream-coloured coat she wore during the first appearance following her engagement announcement. According to the Daily Mail, the coat sold out overnight and even went up in price when it came back in stock.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan's reputation as a style icon has been around for sometime, and she has been passionate about it ever since she begun writing her now-closed fashion and lifestyle website, The Tig. She has had huge influence over each season's trends, and there is even a website called Meghan's Mirror that is dedicated to her looks. I know where I'll be going for my next bout of fashion inspo...