Meghan Markle is a style star. From her messy bun to her incredible coat collection, the Duchess of Sussex has become a major source of fashion inspiration for many, and it's not hard to see why. Every outfit Meghan Markle wore in 2018 proves that her classic style with a twist deserves its own royal title. Whether she's rocking a winter floral or a protocol breaking maxi dress, Markle's had some serious headline making ensembles in 2018.

Of course, Markle's fashions have been under a microscope since she and now husband Prince Harry announced their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017. While she was definitely a style star before then (her Mother denim at the Invictus Games had a waitlist!), her choices were certainly much more heavily publicized following her engagement. After all, when she and Prince Harry publicly appeared following the announcement, the Line the Label coat she wore was so popular that the brand's site crashed.

Now, there's been an entire year of official Markle royal fashion. From the affordable pieces she chose to wear to her custom Givenchy wedding gown, Markle's mix of clothes is perfect for planning your wardrobe for 2019.

Here's every outfit Meghan Markle wore in 2018.

Jan. 2018: All Black Wide-Leg Trousers

At the beginning of the year. Markle visited a local radio station fighting for social change. At the event, the soon-to-be duchess wore black, wide leg trousers, a black top, and a gorgeous camel coat and scarf.

Jan. 2018: Stella McCartney Tie Waist Coat

Next, Markle and Prince Harry visited Cardiff where she chose to wear a tie-front coat from Stella McCartney that she would eventually re-wear alongside dark denim and a plaid blazer (offers sizes 00-14).

Feb. 2018: Alexander McQueen Separates

Markle seemed to be all about pants at the beginning of 2018. According to website What Meghan Wore, she rocked Alexander McQueen separates (offers sizes 00-12) to the Endeavour Awards.

Feb. 2018: Tartan Burberry Coat

Markle's Burberry tartan coat (offers sizes 00-12) that she wore to Scotland may be one of the first major moments post engagement for the future duchess. Not only was the coat perfect for a trip to Scotland, but she paired it with a Strathberry bag, a brand also based in Scotland. Plus, say hello to those perfect wide leg trousers.

Feb. 2018: Jason Wu

In one of her first appearances with Kate Middleton and Prince William, Markle went with a gorgeous navy Jason Wu dress (offers sizes 0-12), a designer she'd also wear later in the year.

Mar. 2018: J. Crew Coat

Markle had quite a few memorable ensembles in 2018, but one of the biggest? Her J. Crew coat (offers sizes XXXS-3XL). Yes, J. Crew. The future Duchess of Sussex wore a classic navy and white coat while visiting Birmingham with Prince Harry. The look was so popular that the coat sold out not once but twice when Markle wore it.

Mar 2018: White Beret Fascinator & Matching Coat

According to website Meghan's Mirror, Markle's attendance at the March 2018 Commonwealth Day event was one of her first formal events with the royal family. She looked stunning in a Stephen Jones fascinator and matching white coat with a navy dress beneath.

Mar. 2018: Messy Bun in Northern Ireland

In March, Markle and Prince Harry paid a visit to Northern Ireland, and while there, the soon-to-be wed Markle wore a stunning cream coat, cashmere sweater by Victoria Beckham (offers sizes 0-10), and a hunter green pencil skirt all paired with perfect velvet Jimmy Choo pump (seriously, those shoes are everything). Her messy bun, however, also garnered attention given its appearance at an official royal event. Eventually, it would become her signature style.

Mar. 2018: Mother Denim At The Invictus Games

During an appearance at the Invictus Games in March, Markle wore a brand she's not known for wearing. At the event she donned a pair of bootcut Mother denim (offers sizes 0-14), a brand she first wore at the Invictus Games in Toronto in one of her first appearances with Prince Harry.

Apr. 2018: Pinstriped Dress & Blazer

In April, Markle seemed to transition more firmly into spring styles. This button front Altazurra dress (offers sizes XS-XL) and over-the-shoulder blazer are so chic and perfect for warmer weather.

Apr. 2018: Jackie O Dress

According to Vanity Fair, Markle's first official appearance on behalf of the royal family was at women's empowerment event, and she wore this gorgeous Black Halo "Jackie O" dress (offers sizes 0-14).

Apr. 2018: Spring Green

In line with her Altazurra dress, Markle continued her streak of spring styles in a gorgeous green dress from Self-Portrait (offers sizes UK4- UK14) when she attended a reception regarding the fall Invictus Games in Sydney.

Apr. 2018: Stella McCartney To The Queen's Birthday

Also in April, Markle attended the Queen's birthday where she wore an elegant Stella McCartney cape dress. The designer would go on to become the mind behind her second wedding dress, and Markle would ultimately rewear this dress later in the year.

Apr. 2018: Jason Wu Meets Hugo Boss

At the memorial service for Stephen Lawrence, Markle wore deeper hues, but it marked another Jason Wu wear for the duchess. While the dress is Hugo Boss, it was a design from Wu.

Apr. 2018: Anzac Day Floppy Hat

Markle wore two different looks for Anzac Day services in 2018. The first was a Smythe coat (offers sizes XS-L) with pumps, and a floppy hat that caught attention.

Later in the day, Markle changed into a two-piece textured black ensemble that she paired with a Phillip Treacy fascinator.

May 2018: Royal Wedding Festivities

Everyone knows what Markle wore in May because hello, it was royal wedding month! The day before her wedding to Prince Harry, she and her mother, Doria Ragland, checked into Cliveden House hotel. Markle was wearing a gorgeous, asymmetrical hem dress, and a tennis bracelet that turned out to be a gift from Prince Charles.

May 2018: Wedding Day

It's hard to deny that Markle's biggest fashion moment in 2018 was her wedding gown designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy (offers sizes 0-12). From the boat neck to the stunning veil it was perfect.

Markle also stunned in her more party-ready Stella McCartney dress for the couple's private reception. Plus, she added the sweet touch of wearing Princess Diana's aquamarine ring.

May 2018: Sheer Blush

Markle's first dress post-wedding was a classic blush piece from UK based label Goat (offers sizes 2-12), and it was so popular that fans of Markle's style crashed the site.

June 2018: Off-The-Shoulder Rule Breaker

At only her second event as an official member of the royal family, Markle allegedly broke royal protocol, but in a gorgeous way. Her two-piece Carolina Herrera ensemble (offers sizes 2-14) featured an off-the-shoulder design that said to be off limits to royal women.

Jun. 2018: Custom Givenchy

In her first solo appearance with Queen Elizabeth, Markle wore a custom, cream-colored Givenchy dress as well as earrings that were a gift from the Queen.

Jun. 2018: Phillip Treacy At The Royal Ascot

After her wedding, Markle seemed to prefer designs by Givenchy, and she wore another creation from the fashion house to the Royal Ascot. She chose to pair the lightweight dress with a gorgeous Phillip Treacy fascinator.

June 2018: Princess Diana Inspired Look

At the Queen's Young Leaders Lunch, Markle seemed to pay homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with a double breasted suit top and skirt from Prada (offers sizes 0-12) a la one the late Princess wore in 1995.

Jul. 2018: Vibrant Yellow

Markle's bright yellow Brandon Maxwell dress (offers sizes 0-12) was a total change for the royal. She's known for wearing neutral, but this dress was a total smash. Plus, sister-in-law Kate Middleton stepped out wearing a similar shade just a week later.

Jul. 2018: Prince Louis' Christening

At her new nephew's christening, Markle chose a much more demure color than the Brandon Maxwell dress. She opted for an olive Ralph Lauren dress with a Stephen Jones hat (offers sizes 0-24).

Jul. 2018: Dior Boatneck Dress

For the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Markle chose a classic fit and flare silhouette from Dior with a familiar boatneck neckline.

Jul. 2018: All Green Arrival in Dublin

For their first overseas trips, Markle and Prince Harry visited Dublin, and during their arrival, the duchess carried another bag from Scottish company Strathberry while she wore a green Givenchy skirt and top.

Jul. 2018: Emilia Wickstead in Dublin

Rumors of a feud between Markle and Emilia Wickstead began after the designer criticized the duchess's wedding gown for being to similar to one of her designs. However, in Dublin, Markle put those rumors to rest when she wore a Wickstead design (offers sizes 0-12).

Jul. 2018: Asymmetrical Hem in Ireland

While on her royal visit to Dublin, Markle wore this gorgeous asymmetrical hem Roland Mouret dress (offers sizes 2-16). Of course, during this outing it was the Irish President's dogs who stole the show.

Jul. 2018: Givenchy Pantsuit

While in Ireland, Markle switched things up by wearing a pantsuit, and in a fun twist, it was actually designed by Givenchy, reuniting Markle with her wedding gown designer yet again.

Jul 2018: Duchess Duo At Wimbledon

At Wimbledon in July, Markle stepped out with sister-in-law Kate Middleton to make a duchess duo. While at the outdoor event, Markle wore light and airy separates from Ralph Lauren that were perfect for the event.

Jul. 2018: Trench Dress

Markle's trench coat dress from Canadian brand Nonie (offers sizes 0-12) took a winter staple and made it into a summer must-have.

Jul. 2018: All Denim Dress & J. Crew Clutch

Markle may have worn this gorgeous and expensive Carolina Herrera dress to watch her husband Prince Harry play polo for his charity, but she mixed in a J. Crew clutch for a bit of affordability. Who says high and low and can't together?

Aug. 2018: Tuxedo Dress for Hamilton

Markle's blazer dress for a charity showing of Hamilton sent off major royal fashion alarms. Not only is the hemline shorter than most royal ensembles, but the idea of a tuxedo jacket as a dress is definitely daring for royal style. Markle totally rocked it.

Sept. 2018: Altazurra Pantsuit

At the Wellchild Awards, Markle channeled Princess Diana again in this somewhat rule breaking pantsuit. While dresses are said to be encouraged for events, Markle's Altazurra look was a stunner.

Sept. 2018: Exclusive Jason Wu

You know you're a BDF when Jason Wu debuts his collection on you. This blue frock was the first look at the designer's new pieces, and it look stunning on the duchess.

Sept. 2018: Black & Blue Rule Breaker

At an event for her charity endeavor, the cook book from the Hub Community Kitchen, Markle broke a major fashion rule by wearing a bright blue coat over a black dress.

Sept. 2018: Straight Hair & Classic Trousers

At the Coach Core event, Markle's asymmetrical blue top and classic trousers didn't get as much as attention as her hair. Rumors soon began that her straighter locks were a sign of a pregnancy, and as it turns out, they may have just been spot on.

Sept. 2018: Channeling Princess Diana At The Oceania Awards

While not an exact match, Markle definitely took a page from Princess Diana's book when she wore this Givenchy dress for the Royal Academy's Oceania Exhibition.

Oct. 2018: Markle Visits Sussex

In October, Markle and Prince Harry visited the area of the UK where their titles hail from: Sussex. While there, the Duchess wore a gorgeous Hugo Boss skirt, Armani coat, and & Other Stories blouse (offers sizes 0-14, 00-12, 0-14).

Oct. 2018: Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Markle's all navy ensemble for Princess Eugenie's wedding is what got baby talk really going, and it turns out, the newest royal baby was, in fact, on its way.

Oct. 2018: Sydney Arrival

October was the month for Markle fashions. The Duchess had a major royal tour in Australia, and her arrival ensemble was a sign of stylist thing to come. Most notable about the outfit, though? He choice to wear Princess Diana's butterfly earrings.

Oct. 2018: Sydney Reception

For her welcome to Sydney, Markle chose a hunter green Brandon Maxwell dress that was just dressed up enough.

Oct. 2018: Markle Wears Serena Williams

In one of the sweetest style moves during her visit, Markle chose to wear a blazer from BFF Serena Williams' clothing line (offers sizes XS-3X).

Oct. 2018: Pasta Necklace

While in Melbourne, Markle was adorably given a necklace made of gold painted pasta by a young fan, and she didn't just keep it. She put it on and wore it with her navy draped dress and tan coat.

Oct. 2018: Simple Dress & Flats

No one wants to wear heels to the beach, even a duchess. For her trip to the sands, Markle wore a simple Club Monaco dress (offers sizes 00-12) and switched into Rothy's flats.

Oct. 2018: Maxi Dress & Espadrilles

During a visit to Bondi Beach, Markle stepped away from her signature pumps to wear a pair of affordable espadrilles and a gorgeous striped maxi dress. After all, it was spring in Australia at the time.

Oct. 2018: Color Blocked Hem

Markle wore this classic color block hem dress to a school visit with husband Prince Harry.

Oct. 2018: Emilia Wickstead (Again)

If you didn't believe the news that there was no bad blood between Markle and designer Emilia Wickstead back when she wore one of her dresses in Ireland, this one for Anzac Day may do the trick.

Oct. 2018: Meghan Wears Mother (Again)

Markle seems to have favorites when it comes to brands (who doesn't?). For a casual Invictus Games event, she rewore a band she's known for: Mother Denim.

Oct. 2018: Stella McCartney Rewear

While in Australia, Markle pulled a total Kate Middleton and rewore her Stella McCartney cape dress that she wore for the queen's birthday.

Oct. 2018: Classic Blazer & Jeans

Markle dressed casually more often than usual during her visit in Australia, and she showed a penchant for rocking blazers and jeans.

Oct. 2018: Eco-Friendly Sneakers

While the Duchess's outfit during this sailing trip was simple, her eco-friendly Veja sneaker became the star.

Oct. 2018: Protocol Breaking Split

During their trip to Fraser Island, Markle wore a spring time perfect dress from Reformation (offers sizes XS-XL) that featured a daring split by royal standards.

Oct. 2018: The Duchess Wears White

For their arrival in Fiji, Markle wore this gorgeous white dress with a matching fascinator and a black clutch.

Oct. 2018: Blue Baby Bump Bearing Dress

During her first night in Fiji, Markle wore the traditional Fijian blue color, and her baby bump looked so cute as she cradled it in her hands.

Oct. 2018: Floral & Pom Poms

You may not have expected a royal to wear pom poms, but Markle totally did, and she looked great.

Oct. 2018: Jason Wu Green

Before leaving Fiji, Markle again wore Jason Wu, a design that she seems to favor.

Oct. 2018: Tag Gate

During her arrival in Tonga, Markle accidentally left her tag on her dress, and honestly, it was no big deal. However, it certainly made headlines.

Oct. 2018: Princess Diana's Ring

While in Tonga, Markle wore this gorgeous Theia gown (offers sizes 0-18), but it was her rewear of Princess Diana's aquamarine ring that was the best part.

Oct. 2018: Martin Grant

While in Tonga, Markle chose to wear a sage green striped dress by Martin Grant (offers sizes 2-12), and according to What Meghan Wore, it was actually the third time the duchess wore the designer while on the royal tour.

Oct. 2018: Banana Republic Heels

Markle isn't afraid to wear affordable fashion, and that's exactly what she did with this pair of under $90 Banana Republic pumps.

Oct. 2018: Oscar de la Renta

Meghan Markle's Oscar de la Renta dress (offers sizes 0-16) may just be one of her biggest fashion moments of the year.

Oct. 2018: Half-Up, Half-Down Bun

Markle's ensemble to the basketball finals of the Invictus game was totally classic. Her bun, however, got a makeover with a half-up, half-down update.

Oct. 2018: Closing The Invictus Games

To close the Invictus Games, Markle brought back her signature messy bun and this olive button front frock.

Oct. 2018: Departing Sydney

With impeccable airport style, Markle departed Australia in a gorgeous burgundy Hugo Boss dress.

Oct. 2018: The Duchess Wears ASOS

When she arrived in New Zealand, Markle gave fans affordability once again wearing a black ASOS maternity dress (offers sizes 00-20).

Oct. 2018: Suffrage Celebration

While giving a speech on women's suffrage in New Zealand, Markle wore this classic black Gabriella Hearst dress (offers sizes 00-10).

Oct. 2018: Casual In Club Monaco

According to What Meghan Wore, the duchess chose a variety of brands for this look. Her Club Monaco trench, however, may have just been the stand-out.

Oct. 2018: Markle's Ultra Casual Rainy Look

Given the weather, it makes sense that Markle would be dressed down while in New Zealand, and even in a rain jacket, she looks great.

Oct. 2018: Tuxedo Dress

Markle seems to clearly have a thing for tuxedo silhouettes. Not only did she wear this white dress in New Zealand, but the tuxedo vibes were also coming through in her Invictus Ceremony closing dress, and the blazer dress she wore to Hamilton.

Oct. 2018: J. Crew Jeans

Markle switched up her denim while in New Zealand and wore a pair of affordable J. Crew Toothpick jeans.

Oct. 2018: Brandon Maxwell (Again)

The Duchess seems to have favorites when it comes to her wardrobe because according to What Meghan Wore, this dress could just be the same Brandon Maxwell frock she wore in yellow earlier in the year.

Oct. 2018: Antonio Berardi Rewear

According to Harper's Bazaar, Markle's Antonio Berardi dress (offers sizes 0-14) is a rewear, and it's not hard to see why she'd chose to wear it more than once.

Oct. 2018: Custom Stella McCartney

While on the royal tour, not only Markle rewear a Stella McCartney dress, but she also wore a custom one.

Oct. 2018: Givenchy Skirt & Sweater

In one of the last events of the royal tour, Markle wore a gorgeously coordinated Givenchy skirt and sweater, and while the skirt seemed unfortunately sheer in the sunlight, the look is still incredible.

Oct. 2018: Birdies Slippers

For their last tour engagement, Markle went back to a classic shoe: her Birdies.

Nov. 2018: Stella McCartney Rewear

Markle seems to be a rewearing champ at this point because she's rocking her Stella McCartney coat that she wore earlier in the year.

Nov. 2018: Rememberance Celebration

For the Remembrance Sunday events, Markle was first reunited with her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller for this all black look.

For the church service, she changed into a navy two-piece set.

Nov. 2018: Black & White Safiyaa Gown

Markle looked gorgeous showing off her baby bump in this Safiyaa gown (offers sizes 0-14).

Nov. 2018: Twinning With Kate Middleton

During the holiday season, Markle actually ended up twinning with sister-in-law Kate Middleton in co-ordinated burgundy outfits.

Dec. 2018: British Fashion Awards

In a surprise appearance, the Duchess appeared at the British Fashion Awards to present Clare Waight Keller with the honor of Designer of the Year. Of course, she was wearing Givenchy.

Dec. 2018: Winter Floral

In December, Markle proved that florals are an all weather pattern.

Dec. 2018: Markle Rewears Erdem

While Markle may be a duchess, she could just be the queen of the rewear. During the holidays, she wore an Erdem frock (offers sizes 2-12) that she originally wore in 2016 on The Today Show.

Dec. 2018: Victoria Beckham At Christmas

For her Christmas Mass look, Markle supported another friend and wore all Victoria Beckham.

Clearly, it's been a big year for Meghan Markle, and thanks to her, it's also been a big year for style lovers.