Long before former Bachelor contestants were advertising fit teas on Instagram, there was a pre-social media version of the show. And if you're curious what things looked like back then, there's good news. the first seasons of The Bachelor franchise will be streaming soon, thanks to Tubi — and if you've only seen the recent Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, you're in for a lot of surprises.

Starting on April 1, the first season of The Bachelor, as well as the first season of The Bachelorette, will be available on Tubi. And if you haven't heard of the service, it's worth checking out if you're a big fan of the franchise. Tubi is free, since it's supported by ads, so you don't have to worry about choosing between that or Hulu (or "borrowing" someone else's login info).

It's hard to believe, but The Bachelor has been around longer than Instagram, Twitter, and even Facebook. The Bachelor's first season aired in 2002, long before contestants were accusing each other of being there for "the wrong reasons," AKA to get more followers on social media. Sure, people might have just wanted to be on TV, but there was a lot less on the line without the allure of Instagram sponsorships.

That doesn't mean the old seasons weren't drama-filled, though. And it looks like there were extremely personal confessions, even on the first Bachelor season. When Trista and Alex went on their Fantasy Suite date in Season 1, Trista revealed that she'd never had an orgasm with a guy before.

ABC on YouTube

While the honesty in the Trista and Alex clip may be familiar, there's also a lot to take in from the Season 1 snippet. First of all, Trista and Alex are both eating during their conversation, something that almost never happens in the Bachelor franchise. The mics pick up the sounds of people eating, and you can tell when they're talking with food in their mouths, too. (Still, it's not that awkward in this scene, and it's actually nice to see Bachelor Nation members doing normal human things like eating.)

Trista went on to become the first Bachelorette, and her season, which aired in 2003, will also be on Tubi. The Bachelorette: Trista & Ryan's Wedding will be on the streaming service, too, to remind fans that the show really does lead to couples tying the knot occasionally. And for fans who are looking for a more recent Bachelor franchise season, Bachelor in Paradise's fifth (and most recent) season will be on Tubi, too.

The Bachelor shows aren't the only new additions to the streaming service, either. As Variety explains, a new deal between Tubi and NBCUniversal means that shows and movies like Punky Brewster, Quantum Leap, and The A-Team will also be joining the site. It probably won't replace your Netflix habit, but having more streaming options is never a bad thing. And it would probably be fun to see how the Bachelor franchise got started. A lot has changed, but there are also plenty of things that are still the same after all these years.