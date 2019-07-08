The Entire Pat McGrath Site Is 20% Off, Plus 8 Other Beauty Sales Happening This Week

If you were too busy hanging out at the beach during Fourth of July weekend to shop the various holiday beauty sales, it's all good. You didn't totally miss out. This week's beauty sales feature Fourth of July promotions that have carried over, plus plenty of new deals from your favorite retailers like Sephora and Ulta, as well as individual brands. Beauty sales never, ever take a holiday. That's good news for your wallet and your makeup bag.

In the biggest money-saving move of the week, Pat McGrath is offering 20% off everything on the brand's site through July 8 at midnight. A sitewide sale such as this is rare and time is ticking — so start shopping stat. Elsewhere, there's a cool pair of limited edition MAC lipsticks on sale for 40% off, while a unique set of makeup blending sponges from Sephora's in-house brand is now 50% off. Also, a beloved drugstore skin care brand is participating in Ulta's standing "Buy More, Save More Promotion" for another week.

If you want to enjoy summertime beauty shopping, you've got choices — and lots of them! Below are nine beauty sales you absolutely must shop this week.

1. Pat McGrath 20% Off Sale

There's no better time than a 20% off sitewide sale to splurge on Pat McGrath's prestige products. The brand's Summer VIP Sale runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 8. The sale cannot be combined with any other offers. Simply enter the "SUMMERSALE" code at checkout to get the discount. You can scoop up a shade or two of the Mattetrance Lipsticks, which are normally $38 but are marked down to $31 during the sale. You can also grab the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner, which is usually $28 but is only $23 with the discount. It's a terrific investment if you do a daily cat eye.

2. Kat Von D Brow Struck Dimension Powder

Six shades of KVD's long-wearing and waterproof brow powder are marked down to just $10.50 over at Sephora. The product is also infused with light-catching 3D pigments, which allow you to create full and shaped brows on the regular. You can grab two shades and mix them for a custom brow style.

3. J One Haart Mermaid Glow Color Lip Balm

If you are on the hunt for a tinted balm that conditions your lips, well, there are tons of those on the market. But this one is special since the color adjusts to the warmth of your pout. You can choose between a pink and coral version. Plus, it's an opportunity to try a new brand you may not have been familiar with while saving $5.

4. Cetaphil Buy One, Get One 50% Off

From now through July 13, you can buy one Cetaphil skin care product and get a second for half-price at Ulta. The brand's simple but effective repertoire is just what your skin needs. Fan favorites include the Daily Facial Cleanser and the Moisturizing Cream, which comes in a giant tub that will last forever.

5. Blithe Gold Apricot Pressed Serum

Dry and dehydrated summer skin definitely needs a deeply moisturizing and brightening serum such as this. The formula is infused with apricot extract so you can glow, baby, glow. It's an online-only sale product at Sephora that is marked down to $37 at the moment. You need to grab it now and get it before it's gone, baby, gone.

6. Sephora Collection The Pointer Blending Sponges

Finger-shaped makeup blending sponges allow for more control and a precise, flawless finish when you're applying cream or liquid products. They also help you navigate the nose area. Sephora's pink and purple duo is currently half-price. That's a total steal since you can use and re-use them basically forever with proper care.

7. MAC Pretty Punk Lipstick In Black Night

This limited edition and shiny black lipstick is less than $12. You can totally purchase it now and store it until fall when bordeaux, gothic lips are all the rage. It's also perfectly fine to rock it during the summer months if you live in dark lipstick year round.

8. MAC Pretty Punk Lipstick In Glamour Of Punk

The sheer, frosted pink lipstick from MAC's Pretty Punk line is the perfect counterpoint to Black Night. It's also less than $12 and can suit your summer makeup mood. If you want to get truly creative, you can mix both shades for a customized or ombre lip look.

9. ColourPop Starburst Ultra Glossy Lip

Glossy lips are back and they are perfect for summer — when you don't want to wear a heavy matte formula on your pout. This glassy gloss features bronze and blue glitter for the juiciest megawatt finish. It's also just $5.25 while supplies last. Shine on.

It's always fun to engage in a little retail therapy when the sale prices are this good.