If you’re still bummed out that HBO’s Euphoria is over, there’s a silver lining to match Jule’s eyeshadow. The women of Euphoria took over New York Fashion Week in support of their costar Zendaya’s Tommy Hilfiger collection. Seeing the band back together again will surly get you hype for season two of the series.

Actors Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, and Sydney Sweeney took their front row seats for the Fall 2019 Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger collection on Sept. 8. Ferreira first posted a photo of all three women on her Instagram page with the caption “the gals at Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya." And they all looked just as dope as the characters they play on the HBO series. Plus, the makeup on all three leading ladies was delivering so many Euphoria vibes.

While Ferreira rocked a smudged out reddish-brown eyeshadow, an intensified blush and black eyeliner, Schafer sported a baby blue liner design around her eyes. Even Sweeney tapped into her character and wore a classic nude eye look with a bold lipstick and a flush of blush.

Shutterstock

Sweeney even took it upon herself to post a couple of photos to her Instagram Stories to show all three of the girls partying it up at Zendaya’s show.

“Sisters supporting sisters,” Sweeney captioned the photo.

As the girls cheered on for their costar, Zendaya debuted her 2019 Fall collection in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, and the styles are simply bossed up. Taking place in Harlem, NY at the Apollo Theater, Zendaya brought out a plethora of silvers, plaids, a continuation of a ‘70s theme, and a runway with even more diverse models.

"I was still heavily inspired by the '70s,” Zendaya told USA TODAY. “I've always been inspired by the effortless glamour of all of it, and I think with the last collection that displayed that."

According to The Guardian, the Fall 2019 show included plus size models as well as the likes of hijab-wearing model Halima Aden, 67-year-old Harlem native JoAni Johnson, supermodel Winnie Harlow, and South Sudanese British model Alek Wek. Not to mention, the tracklist for the runway included songs by Black artists like “Respect” by Aretha Franklin and “Move on Up” by Curtis Mayfield.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya’s previous fashion show that debuted in London in February gave fans more insight into the need for better representation. Zendaya brought out all Black models, including fashion icon Grace Jones, who were all of various shapes and sizes making a clear and present statement about diversity in the fashion industry.

Zendaya has been championing diversity in both her fashion shows, as well as on other big projects like Euphoria. Whether she’s designing for bigger sizes for the catwalk or working with castmates from all walks of life, Zendaya’s here to give everyone a voice. And her sisters love cheering her on.