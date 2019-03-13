Days after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed and killed 157 people, President Trump has ordered all Boeing 737 MAX planes grounded until further notice, the New York Times reports. The model of aircraft has received intense scrutiny in light of Sunday's disaster, which was the second time in less than six months that a Boeing 737 MAX has crashed minutes after takeoff.

“Boeing is an incredible company,” Trump said, according to the Washington Post. “They are working very, very hard right now and hopefully they’ll very quickly come up with the answer, but until they do, the planes are grounded." He added that any 737 MAX jets currently en route to the U.S. "will be grounded upon landing at the destination."

In a statement, Boeing said it supports Trump's decision, although the company added that it "continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX." The news comes after countries around the world responded to the crash by banning the aircraft, which was just sent to airliners in 2017, from their airspaces.

Until Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada had resisted calls to ban the 737, even as China, India, Australia, all of Europe, and many other countries had declared the aircraft unwelcome over their airspaces. But the Canadian government relented on Wednesday morning, and Trump followed its lead hours later.

“We are supporting this proactive step out of an abundance of caution," said Dennis Muilenburg, president, CEO, Chairman of Boeing, in the company's statement. "Safety is a core value at Boeing for as long as we have been building airplanes; and it always will be. There is no greater priority for our company and our industry. We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again.”

More to come...