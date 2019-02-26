The FILA x Rugrats Collection Is Here & It Is Truly A '90s Kid Dream

If you thought Chuckie from Nickelodeon's Rugrats had some serious style for a baby, your chance to dress like him as an adult is here. At least when it comes to your sneakers. The FILA x Rugrats Collection, exclusive to Champs Sports, is here, and it'll take you back. Because even if you're now "growed up" you can still be a kid at heart — and at footwear, and apparel.

As adults we are responsible for ~adulting~. That means, among many other things, organizing and completing our taxes, building a sustainable career, and feeding ourselves broccoli. Our days of Saturday morning cartoons and ten bowls of cereal have turned into brunch lines and avocado toast. But if you thought the glory days of being a baby were at least 20 years behind you, think again.

Tommy Pickles, Phil, Lil, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, and Kimi are back to remind us that you're never too old be a kid. You're never too old to sport bright red sneakers with a lime green print of Reptar on them. The glory days of being a baby, the kind of adventurous baby the Rugrats crew are, are far from over. In fact, this spirit lives on into our adulthood one FILA x Rugrats collection piece at a time. The collection is now available exclusively at Champs Sports stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as online.

The TV series Rugrats premiered in 1991 and ran until 2006 on Nickelodeon, according to IMDb. It followed a crew of babies on their adventures inside and out of their playpen. In the midst of these adventures they'd come to terms with, you know, the things they don't get yet. Like, if you eat a watermelon seed will a watermelon grow in your stomach? If you the bath drain sucks all the water out of the tub will you also suffer the same fate? These are universal life lessons for younger generations which is why the FILA x Rugrats Collection isn't just for those who grew up with the show.

Jason Brown, vice president of marketing at Champs Sports, said in press release, "Champs Sports and our partners at FILA and Nickelodeon are excited to bring these well-known characters to life for a new generation, ahead of their big-screen premiere." That's right — Rugrats will return for seasoned fans of the iconic series and a new audience in 2020. The FILA x Rugrats merch is the perfect way to celebrate this revival. Show up to the watch party in style.

There's a lot to fill your closet with from this collection. Whether you gravitate towards sweatshirts or t-shirts, your whole ~look~ for the rest of 2019 can be Rugrats-based nostalgia.

Now that we're adults, we can make the executive decision to spend a portion of our hard earned paycheck on our wardrobe. Even if that means dressing ourselves like our favorite babies of the early '90s. Check out the rest of the FILA x Rugrats collaboration on Champs Sports' website here.