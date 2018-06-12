She was a force to be reckoned with from the get go, and House of Cards' first Season 6 photos prove that Claire Underwood is about to seize her time to shine. After firing Kevin Spacey amid sexual assault allegations last year, House of Cards will return for its final season this fall with Robin Wright's Claire as the lead in his place. (In the wake of the allegations against him, Spacey's spokesperson said that the actor was "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.") Netflix released new photos from the upcoming season on Monday and by the looks of them, fans (and Washington) haven't seen anything yet.

The last six months have been quite up-in-the-air for loyal House of Cards fans, with the uncertain fate of the show and the major casting shakeup. However, both Wright and her fictional character are powerhouses and completely deserving of the spotlight. In March, the first HoC Season 6 teaser was released, and in it, Claire asserts her rank in the Oval Office as U.S. president and dauntingly tells the audience, "We're just getting started."

The new behind-the-scenes photos of Wright released by Netflix are chilling, exciting, and totally promising. Claire was always the master schemer and manipulator, and just think of what she's capable of with Frank Underwood out of the picture and total control of her own. With Claire in charge, the iconic Netflix show will certainly go out with a bang.

House of Cards first made its mark on pop culture when it debuted in 2013. It became Netflix's first major original series and a wildly successful one at that. The household name made way for the massive wave of the network's original shows like Orange Is the New Black, The Crown, and Stranger Things.

Wright was a major player from the start, originally playing CEO of Clean Water Initiative and then Second Lady. She'd ultimately move on to play First Lady, Vice President, and of course, President. While Frank Underwood blazed through D.C. with destruction and manipulation of his own, his wife Claire was his partner in crime with even more secrets and motives hidden up her sleeve. Wright's captivating performance earned her the Golden Globe in 2014.

Now Wright is finally taking center stage, as Claire ascends to a whole new level of power. Seeing Claire as the sole lead is sure to create an entirely different vibe — and all signs point to it being one that fans should be excited for. After all, Claire has always been a master manipulator, and now that she's achieved her ultimate goal, anything could happen.

Even the most badass characters need a little backup sometimes, and Wright is receiving some from a few new characters played by big name actors. In addition to series regulars like Michael Kelly, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, and Jayne Atkinson, House of Cards added new characters for Season 6, including potential siblings played by Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear. Since this is House of Cards, the new characters are sure to have less than pure motives. .

For now, seeing Claire rocking power suits and looking presidential in the new photos should make it clear that House of Cards is moving in an exciting new direction for its final season. These last eight episodes are sure to be a showcase for Wright and her immense talents. Now, all that's left is to sit back and wait to see what kind of havoc President Claire Underwood can wreak during her time in the White House.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.