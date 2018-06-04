Do you love watching badass women do badass things? Then you're definitely going to want to get yourself to a movie theater this November to see Widows. The first trailer for Widows was released Monday, June 4, and the thriller features an all-star cast, including the extremely talented Viola Davis. Based on the book by Lynda La Plante of the same name, the story follows the lives of four women who decide to deal with the extensive amount of debt their deceased husbands left behind by turning to a life of crime. And if the first Widows trailer is any indication, things are definitely going to get complicated quickly.

Davis plays one of the four widows, Veronica, while the other three women are played by Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo. None of these characters were prepared for their lives to veer so profoundly off course, but that's not going to stop them from doing whatever it takes to survive. In fact, their one saving grace is the fact that "no one thinks we have the balls to pull this off," as Davis' character so eloquently puts it. They may be newcomers to the heist game, but I certainly wouldn't mess with them. Think of the film as a combination of NBC's Good Girls and Ocean's 8, except way darker.

Obviously, Davis is flawless in pretty much everything she's ever been in, however, she's certainly no stranger to portraying people who find themselves neck-deep in criminal activity on the regular. Davis' role as Annalise Keating in ABC's highly popular series How To Get Away With Murder became instantly iconic and earned her many impressive accolades — including Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2015 Emmys.

Annalise has lied, cheated, and killed in order to protect herself and those closest to her — and while her newest character, Veronica, doesn't appear to have killed anyone yet, watching her point that gun at some unknown person's face at the end of the trailer indicates that murder may not be entirely out of the question. You'll just have to go and watch the movie to know for sure how it all plays out. Odds are, though, that if you love How To Get Away With Murder, then you're going to love watching how Davis evades the law on the silver screen as well.

But just in case you didn't think the movie was star-studded enough, just wait until you hear about the ensemble cast, which includes Robert Duvall and Colin Farrell, who play father-and-son politicians, Liam Neeson who portrays Davis' husband, and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, whose character seems to be involved in crime as well. Oh, and did I mention that the director behind it all is none other than Steve McQueen? So yeah, this is definitely worth the cost of a movie ticket.

It's awesome to see more and more female-driven casts coming out of Hollywood lately, and Davis is the perfect person for the job. Not only does she have the acting chops to back it up, but she's got the fanbase to help bring in the crowds. Whether you're a fan of hers from How To Get Away With Murder or from her countless other projects she's been in (The Help and Doubt immediately come to mind), there's no doubt that her talents will continue to shine through in this production. So, get ready for a film that looks prepared to serve up non-stop thrills while also giving you yet another reason to be a huge fan of Davis' work. (Not that you really needed one, mind you.)Widow is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.