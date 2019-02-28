What good is sitting alone at your laptop? Come watch the official Fosse/Verdon trailer play. FX has released the trailer for the scripted series that tells the story of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s partnership, and wow does it bring the *tongue pop* *tongue pop* *hiss* steam heat. In the first full-length preview of the upcoming show, we get heaps and heaps of romance, dancing, drama, more dancing, Michelle Williams as legendary dancer/actor/Broadway star Verdon, even more dancing, Sam Rockwell as legendary choreographer and director Bob Fosse, yet another splash of dancing, and goosebumps-inducing reenactments of classic stage and screen moments. Brace yourself, musical fans, because this preview sure does pop (six, squish, uh-uh, Cicero, Lipschitz).

If you watched the Oscars on Sunday evening, there is a good chance you saw the fantastic teaser trailer for Fosse/Verdon. You might've gasped with delight as the teaser razzled and dazzled you. Well, prepare to be even more razzled and dazzled by the full-length trailer.

Thanks to the latest preview, we get to see a bunch of references to several of Fosse and Verdon's Broadway shows and movies. We see “Who’s Got the Pain” from Damn Yankees. We see Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles. We see “Mein Herr” from Cabaret. We see “Big Spender” from Sweet Charity. We see loads and loads of rehearsal scenes. We see the Damn Yankees premiere. We see Ethan Slater as Joel Grey as the Kit Kat Klub’s emcee. We see Rockwell as Fosse and Williams as Verdon tell Barrett as Minnelli what Sally Bowles's Kit Kat Klub costume will entail. Are there more reenactments of iconic musical moments in the trailer? Probably, but my head is spinning like a prop cane in the middle of one of Fosse's routines.

And lucky us, this beautiful trailer is only two minutes of the eight-part series. There is a lot more Fosse/Verdon where this came from.

FX Networks on YouTube

I can't tell you how many times I've watched the Fosse/Verdon trailer, but I can tell you that Fosse/Verdon looks absolutely incredible. Because of course it looks absolutely incredible. As far as TV recipes go, you really can't do much better than a miniseries about Fosse and Verdon where Oscar winner Rockwell and four-time Oscar nominee Williams play the iconic duo, and Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of the executive producers.

If someone told me I had to name one thing I do not like about the trailer? I would let that someone know that the premiere date does leave something to be desired; I wish this show was here already.

Yeah, I already knew that Fosse/Verdon begins on April 9, so when the date popped up at the end of the trailer, I was not caught off guard. However, that does not mean I am totally happy about waiting until the month after next to see what is sure to be a perfect program. Call me impatient, but you mustn't knit your brow.

You took the words, er, Kermit GIF right out of my mouth.