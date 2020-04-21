Friends has always been there for us. Now it's our turn to be there for them. Fans of the beloved '90s sitcom are being given the chance to win a trip to the Friends reunion special on HBO Max. Those selected will be the cast's personal guests and serve as audience members for the unscripted project, allowing fans to get up close and personal to the Central Perk stars — and it's all for a good cause.

The news was announced on Tuesday, April 21, when Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer all posted details about the reunion contest on their various Instagram accounts. It's all part of the All In Challenge, which allows celebrities to team up and raise money for those in need of food during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the description, the lucky winner — and five friends of their choosing — will not only get to see the reunion taping firsthand, but they'll also have the chance to sip coffee with the cast at Central Perk and get the Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Talk about a once in a lifetime opportunity.

To enter for a chance to win, all you have to do is visit AllInChallenge.com and donate as much as you can. All proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels, and America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. "Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over," Aniston wrote in the caption of her individual post. "Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected."

The Friends stars aren't the first celebs to get involved in the All In Challenge efforts. Just last week, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro announced the chance for a fan to win a walk-on role in Martin Scorsese's upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon. The chosen winner would also be invited to attend the movie premiere.

Meanwhile, other stars like Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Jamie Foxx, Justin Bieber, Matthew McConaughey, Russell Wilson, Ciara, and Pink have contributed equally amazing experiences to help benefit the good cause.

There's no word yet on when the Friends winner will be announced, but if there was ever a time to put some of your money to good use, this would be it. Could you BE more excited?

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.