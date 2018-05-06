The past couple of weeks have brought what feels like a crescendo of scandals to the Trump administration — and Saturday Night Live has definitely picked up on that. If you watch nothing else this week, you absolutely must make time to watch the full Stormy Daniels and Trump cold open. Stormy Daniels herself makes an an appearance — and she's not the only big name you'll see.

Ben Stiller's first SNL appearance as Michael Cohen, Trump's scandal-ridden personal lawyer, happened in mid-April alongside Robert DeNiro. But Cohen is still very much in the news, so Stiller came back on Saturday night to play a worried Cohen attempting to reach Trump through various means that he thought were secure.

"I dialed *86 before the number so it's completely untraceable!" Stiller's Cohen said when Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump asked if he was speaking on a secure line. The two SNL cast members dressed as FBI agents listening in who appeared next, however, reacted with incredulity to Cohen's assurances. NBC News had reported that Cohen's phones had been tapped, though the story was later retracted and revised to say a log of calls was monitored.

After initially reaching the president on a pay phone, though, Cohen pulled out a burner phone to have what he believed to be a more private conversation — and that's when the fun, and the parade of celebrities, began.

The first person who Cohen reached was Trump's doctor, Harold Bornstein, who told CNN last week that Trump had dictated the letter about Trump's health that was released during the campaign.

“Yes, hello this is Dr. Harold Bornstein. Would you like to know any of my patients' medical history?” said Dr. Bornstein, as portrayed by Martin Short.

Next up was Rudy Giuliani, played by the versatile and merciless Kate McKinnon, who in addition to her memorable role as Hillary Clinton, has also taken up the role of Trump attorney general Jeff Sessions.

"Yes, it's me, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's lawyer and his worst nightmare," McKinnon's Giuliani said, picking up the phone.

"Rudy, can we speak freely? Are you alone?" Cohen said.

"Yeah yeah, I'm pretty much alone," Giuliani said, as the camera panned out to reveal him sitting on a Fox News set, next to an anchor. "This is a commercial break, right Toots?"

The anchor responded with a "No" — echoing the moment earlier in the week when the real Giuliani told Fox host Sean Hannity that Trump did actually know about the $130,000 in hush money that Cohen paid to Stormy Daniels.

As the cold open continued, the recognizable faces just kept appearing. There was Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, asking whether the president had lied to her. Next up was SNL's Cecily Strong playing Melania Trump, asking "for a friend" if a wife whose husband was accused of a crime would be forced to testify against the husband. "Could she? If she want to?" Strong's Melania asked.

Then there was an angry Omarosa Manigault played by SNL's Leslie Jones, followed by SNL's Beck Bennett playing Mike Pence, who had attempted to call "a party line, no questions asked." Scarlett Johansson then appeared to reprise her role as Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, played by beloved SNL alum Jimmy Fallon. The sketch then finished off with the biggest star of all — Stormy Daniels, playing herself. Baldwin's Trump pushed Cohen off the line to have a private call with Stormy, who did not open herself up to Trump's advances.

"Come on, Stormy, stop making such a big deal about this," Trump said. "Everyone knows, it's just an act."

"I work in adult films," Stormy responded. "We're not really known for our acting."

After a short conversation full of innuendo, Stormy laid down a very strong line — and the world will just have to wait to see if it comes true in real life.

"I know you don't believe in climate change," Stormy said. "But, a storm's a comin', baby."