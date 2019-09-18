As the summer simmers down and you’re putting away your swimsuits, there’s a new plus size lingerie line you can slip into for cuffing season. The Gabi Fresh x Playful Playful Promises collection is back again with new styles to serve your underwear drawer something saucy. Plus, there are even more rustic colors and silhouettes to pick from in this new hot drop.

Gabi Gregg, who is known by her more than 700,000 followers on Instagram as Gabi Fresh, is a plus size fashion influencer and one of the first plus size bloggers. She has shook the plus fashion scene with several Swimsuits For All collections and even co-launched her own now-defunct brand Premme.

Gregg launched her first collection with UK-based lingerie brand Playful Promises in September 2017. The size-inclusive line featured sizes 36B to 44I with a lot of straps, lace, garter belts, and other bondage-inspired lingerie looks. Now, the curvy lingerie designer is bringing back more fresh colors in even more sizes (size 12 to 26, bra sizes 36B to 38I, and 40C to 44I) with her latest Playful Promises drop.

“Underwire bra or soft bralette?” Gregg wrote in a post on Instagram about the launch. “As a HH cup, I always voted underwire but because of how much y’all said you loved bralettes I’ve incorporated them into my collections and have fallen in LOVE!”

Bralettes for HH cups and beyond is only the beginning of what the collection has to offer. The line includes soft triangle bras in burgundy lace, black mesh bodysuits, and strappy firetruck red suspender belts.

You can shop the limited edition collection now at Playful Promises, but this launch is bound to have the curvy cuties lining up, so get yours quick. Here are some of the hottest picks in the collection.

Gabi Fresh Renee Embroidered Basque

This basque is one of the more expensive pieces in the Gregg's line, ringing in at $80. When you see the metallic embroidery, you'll soon understand why this piece is special. The boning allows for a structured fit, while four suspender clips hang from the bottom to attach to your stockings for a sexy ensemble.

Gabi Fresh Alexis Leopard Print Mesh Cut Out Brief

Give your hips some room to breath with these mesh and leopard print cut out briefs. The mesh fabric carries throughout the backside of the briefs and you can also nab the matching leopard mesh bra for $45.50.

Gabi Fresh Lyla Flame Strappy Suspender Belt

A suspender belt can take a lingerie look to a whole new level. And in Gregg's hot red shade, it's all the more spicy. You can pair the suspender belt with any red lingerie set you might already own, or keep it in the family with Gregg's Lyla Flame Strappy High Waist Briefs and her Lyla Flame Strappy Bra.

Gabi Fresh Bella Lace Soft Cup Bra

For the days that underwire just isn't your friend, the Bella Lace Soft Cup Bra will be your refuge from pointy metals stabbing at your under boob. Despite the face that it looks like a common bralette, this lacy bra has a supportive 3 x 4 hook and eye closure to keep you (and your girls) strapped in.

Gabi Fresh Renee Embroidered Underwired Bra

On the other hand, Gregg's Renee Embroidered Underwired Bra is a special piece for a special occasion — or even a dressy trip to the bar with an added blazer — this bra gives you equal parts glamour and support.

Gabi Fresh Renee Embroidered Underwired Bra

This metallic leatherette bra offers up a fashion futuristic vibe. Featuring padded three-piece cups and a centered harness detail, the blue metallic bra is a staple in any curvy babe's top dresser.

Gabi Fresh Devon Black/Lime Brief

If you're feeling extra bold, the lacy Devon Brief comes in multiple shades, including this classic black and peachy nude color, as well as a neon bright lime green. Pair these cute panties with the Devon Bra or go rouge completely and rock them with some low-rise denim jeans.

Gabi Gregg has helped shift plus size fashion with trendy clothes and swimwear already. And with another sick lingerie line for thick chicks on the market, plus size peeps can love their curves in even more lace and mesh.