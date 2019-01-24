If you weren't nervous about the Game of Thrones series finale before, then you're about to be. In a new interview with the U.K.'s Sky News, Maisie Williams said the Game of Throne ending won't satisfy anyone. That's a bold and slightly upsetting proclamation to make, but in context, it sounds like the actor who grew up playing Arya Stark is simply advising fans to prepare themselves to accept the fact that the hit series is coming to a close.

Williams didn't share any specifics — which is no surprise, since HBO is taking the level of secrecy surrounding Season 8 to new heights — but rather the same sort of ominous warning that her fellow co-stars have been offering up since filming wrapped. "I don't think anyone is going to be satisfied [when it ends]," Williams said to Sky News. "I don't think anyone wants it to end but I'm really proud of this final season."

Given the sheer amount of Game of Thrones fans out there, and the varying expectations that each one has for the finale, there's no way that the show can satisfy everyone. But surely a few viewers will walk away feeling good about how the series ends, right? Right?

Williams is far from the first Game of Thrones star to try to temper fans' expectations about the show's ending, but recently, Kit Harington took a different approach. During an interview with BBC radio host Zoe Ball, Harington revealed his high hopes for the finale. "I'm so excited for people to see it," the actor said. "I think it's going to be extraordinary, hopefully it'll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might."

Whether or not a television finale can be boundary-breaking and unsatisfying at the same time is anyone's guess, but if any show can pull off such a feat it's Game of Thrones. After a divisive Season 7, the series has made it clear that it's going out on its own terms, for better or worse. Without so much as a trailer to go on, it's hard to gauge exactly what this means for the actual ending of the show. It's not even clear if fans should be more worried about who will sit on the Iron Throne or whether or not Westeros will survive the Night King and his army at all (or both). The only thing that's certain is the finale will be here soon enough, and then that's it. Satisfying or not, this great series is taking its final bow in the spring.

Way back in Dec. 2017, Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran, offered one of the first warnings that satisfying the masses isn't exactly the show's top priority during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "As long as we can reconcile with ourselves that we're happy with how it ends, it won't matter what anyone else thinks, really," Hempstead Wright told the publication. "As long as we feel we've done the story justice, and have done justice to George's universe and David and Dan's vision, then that's really all we can hope for. It won't go the way some people want. It will be too happy for some people, or too sad, or too whatever. That's the nature of an ending."

Ultimately, Williams and co-stars may be right — it's possible that no one will be entirely satisfied with how Game of Thrones ends. The sheer amount of fan theories out there prove just how invested people are in this story, and a single ending can't possibly give every single person what they want. But one thing that fans can be reassured by is that the actors who have discussed the ending — from Williams to Harington — seems to be happy with how things wrap up. If these people who have poured their hearts and souls into the series are happy with Game of Thrones' conclusion, then at least fans can agree that being satisfied with the ending pales in comparison to knowing that the actors stand by their work.