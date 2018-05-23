Daenerys' Final 'Game Of Thrones' Scene Apparently Really Messed With Emilia Clarke

Good Khaleesi gone bad? In an interview with Vanity Fair, Emilia Clarke hinted that Daenerys' final Game Of Thrones scene might be a major turning point for the character. Especially, if you thought the Mother of Dragons was the show's hero.

Clarke revealed to Vanity Fair that she's already filmed her final Game Of Thrones scene. “It f*cked me up,” she said of her last moment on the show, in no way revealing whether she makes it all the way to the Season 8 finale or not. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is ...." And with that she trailed off, unable to say anything more.

But, it seems as if Clarke's said a lot here, hinting that Daenerys' final moment might leave a bad taste in your mouth. Will she turn on Jon Snow? Will she somehow end up teaming up with the Night King? Will she go mad like the last Targaryen who held the Iron Throne? Well, Clarke's not going to tell us any of that. But, she seems to imply that the final scene might be an unexpected one, especially if you're someone who had high hopes that she would win the game of thrones.

As Game Of Thrones gets closer to the end, more and more people are looking for clues that Daenerys will die in the final season. This hint from Clarke might reveal that she does, and perhaps, in not the most noble of ways. Over the course of the last seven seasons, Dany has done some questionable things in her journey to reclaim the throne.

She's used her dragons to burn the Lannister army and incinerated Randyll and Dickon Tarly when they refused to bend the knee. That deliberate cruelty could certainly qualify as a sign she's going mad, especially, since her father Aerys, a.k.a the Mad King, used to say "Burn them all." It was basically his catchphrase.

If Dany does go mad, it's hard to believe she'll fare any better than her father, who was killed by the Kingslayer himself, Jaime Lannister. Is it possible to try and save herself she ends up killing someone else? HBO's already said that basically, every GOT character is going to die this season, what if some of them are killed by a Khaleesi on a power trip? Hey, it could happen. After all, George R.R. Martin has never been kind to conquerors, just look at Robb Stark and Stannis Baratheon.

For many, it would be heartbreaking for Daenerys to work so hard in getting to the Iron Throne only to fall like her father before her. Though, what might be even worse for some fans is if Dany dies for her love of Jon Snow. She's always been more of a fighter than a lover, so if she did choose to give her life for Jon Snow — who also happens to be her nephew — that would be a disappointing end for someone who has been so hellbent on taking over, even if it may be sweet.

As Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte told Vanity Fair, Daenerys's journey is “important and inspiring—particularly now, in our climate. She’s at the forefront of representing independent women.”

There are others, though, who think Daenerys' baby with Jon Snow will be her real downfall. That it might lead her to give up on a democratic Westeros and push once again for a monarchy. "She may easily fall back to the concept of birthright, believing her family could never grow corrupt under the right advisement," according to a Redditor named @dogstardied.

But, and this may be dark, but maybe the baby will lead her to go mad and even take the child's life so that it can't take her throne away. On Game Of Thrones, it could definitely happen. And Dany killing her own baby would certainly leave a bad taste in many fans' mouth. Or, make fans scream, which is another hint Clarke recently shared about the finale in an interview with The Herald Sun.

Clarke's latest tease doesn't give too much away, but it does hint that one of the show's final twists could include Dany going from good to bad, which might be how fans feel if that ends up being true.