For those out there who continue to wonder on a daily basis exactly when Game of Thrones will return for its eighth and final season, you'll be pleased to know that your timeframe just got a little narrower. While no official release date has been announced, HBO programming president Casey Bloys recently revealed at the Television Critics Association press tour when the final Game Of Thrones season will premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR revealed that Bloys announced the final six episodes will take place in the first half of 2019, meaning fans can expect their favorite Westeros characters back on their television screens sometime between January and June of 2019, which is less than a year away. In other words: Winter is coming a little sooner than some may have thought.

