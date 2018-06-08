The mansplaining moment heard round Westeros is still being discussed, and now Hannah Murray has revealed how Gilly feels about Sam taking credit for her game-changing discovery. To be honest, she's not quite as bothered as much of the fanbase was when Sam told Bran that Jon is the legitimate son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Still, she told Watchers of the Wall that her TV boyfriend could have handled the situation better, and, of course, she's absolutely right.

Murray told the fan site,

"I hadn't read the scene where he passes on the information to Bran and I was like, 'Wait you're not even going to give me credit! But also, to be fair, she didn’t know the weight of information at the time. She was just reading a book and she was lucking to stumble across it. They were both lucky that they stumbled across that piece of information."

OK, so technically Gilly had no idea what she had stumbled across, but she was still the one who discovered the information and shared it with Sam. It's also worth pointing out that Sam was too busy moaning about his training at the Citadel to listen to Gilly as she offered up some super fun facts about Westeros and Sam's BFF, Jon. Sam is usually a prince, but he still owes Gilly some major credit for pointing him toward such a crucial piece of information.

Given how dark things are about to get in Westeros, if Gilly decides to forgive Sam and enjoy whatever happiness she can, no one can blame her. Murray became the latest Game of Thrones actor to confirm that Season 8 is not going to have a happy ending. In fact, the show's ending is sounding bleaker and bleaker every day.

Murray explained to Watchers on the Wall,

"I knew to expect the unexpected. Anything that felt too obvious to me I knew was not going to be what [happened]. So there were certain things where I was like, 'Well it can't be that but I don't know what it is going to be.' It's not like a fairytale happy ending by any means at all and I think it's a really wonderful final season. I'm really excited for people to get to see it."

Oh dear. Everyone's going to die, aren't they? Game of Thrones: Stressing viewers out since 2011.

While it's never safe to assume any character will make it out of Westeros alive, Gilly's chances of making it through Season 8 have to be improved at least a bit by the fact that she's a survivor. No matter what happens in the end, it sounds as if the character will at least have her share of interesting moments in the final season.

Previously, Murray revealed to WinterIsComing.net that the actor she's enjoyed working with the most aside from John Bradley (who plays Sam) is someone Gilly interacts with in Season 8. The actor couldn't reveal much more than that due to the amount of secrecy surrounding the final season's plot, but since Gilly is currently at Winterfell, she's in a position to share scenes with a number of characters she's never met before, including the Stark sisters, Daenerys, and Ser Davos.

Game of Thrones Season 8 won't premiere until 2019, but at least fans now know that while Gilly is probably a bit miffed about Sam stealing her thunder, the rare happy couple in Westeros won't be breaking up over his mansplaining misstep. The question of whether or not their love can survive the coming army of White Walkers is still anyone's guess, but there's no harm in hoping that even if the show doesn't have a happy ending, these two might.