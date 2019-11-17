The Genius Sleep Aid Thousands Of Amazon Reviewers Swear By

How these work: Take two capsules 30 minutes before your bedtime and you'll slowly start to feel more tired and ready for sleep. While these don't rely on habit-forming drugs like some doctor-prescribed sleep medications, the manufacturer recommends taking these no more than five nights a week. Word to the wise: Before introducing a new supplement to your diet, it's always best check in with your doctor or trusted health professional. Here's a helpful resource if you have questions about whether a sleep aid or supplement is right for you.

As with any sleep aid you're thinking of trying, you'll want to read extensively through the reviews (I have you covered here.) I combed through thousands of Amazon reviews and was shocked to find so many fans who say these work better than over-the-counter name brands out there. According to one reviewer, "As a long time user of Lunesta, Ambien and Tylenol Pm I was skeptical Genius Sleep Aid would help much. I took 2 capsules, the recommended dosage, and did have an easier time falling asleep. Although I frequently still woke up through the night. I bumped it up to 3 capsules, and that did the trick. Was able to fall asleep within 30 mins and have been able to sleep through the night. But what I am enjoying most is not waking up with my head in a fog and groggy. Highly recommend Genius Sleep Aid if you suffer from insomnia or other sleeping issues."

In addition to 1 milligram of melatonin, the unique formula of this supplement is packed with amino acids like L-glycine, and L-theanine, that help regulate sleep for a longer and more consistent night of rest. And, while this formula is tried and true for thousands of people, if it doesn't suit you or help improve the quality of your sleep, the manufacturer has a money-back guarantee.

These sleep aid supplements might be just the ticket to help you rest more soundly throughout the night. And, at just $20, they're definitely a product worth trying if you struggle to get a good night's sleep.

