The 'Good Omens' Cast Includes Your Fave 'Mad Men' Alum & So Many Other Stars

After much anticipation, Amazon's Good Omens finally arrives Friday, May 31. The fantasy series, which is is adapted from Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name, follows the unlikely partnership of Aziraphale and Crowley, an angel and demon who team up in order to stop the apocalypse. It's quite the inventive premise, but that's not even the biggest draw — the Good Omens cast is filled with A-list stars.

Granted, most of the actors appearing in the show will be more familiar to British audiences (the series was a joint production between Amazon Studios and the BBC — among others — per Deadline), but viewers are sure to recognize at least some of the famous faces popping up throughout the series. As Gaiman said in a behind-the-scenes video for the show, "We have an enormous cast of very strange and wonderful people." Indeed, Good Omens features the stars of This Is Spinal Tap, Mad Men, Sherlock, Doctor Who, Masters of Sex, Succession, The Killing, and Fargo, among others, so it's nothing short of cosmic that they were able to nab all of these prolific actors for one project. Get to know 15 of the weird and wonderful talents below.

David Tennant Giphy This Broadchurch and Doctor Who fixture plays Crowley, the ne'er-do-well demon in our mismatched duo. And creator Gaiman can recall the exact moment he knew that he'd be casting Tennant in the role. "I just remember the moment where I was halfway through writing Episode 3," the author told Radio Times at Amazon’s European showcase. "Suddenly I had an idea for a scene which involves some physical comedy, and I thought, 'I don't know who could pull that off? That's really difficult.' And suddenly I thought: 'David Tennant could pull that off.' And suddenly the way that I wrote Crowley from that moment changed. And I was absolutely certain and determined that David would be my Crowley."

Michael Sheen Giphy The other half in the show's central pair is Masters of Sex alum Michael Sheen, who portrays the angel Aziraphale. Though according to the same Radio Times interview, he initially thought he was being asked to play Crowley. "I sent [Sheen] the scripts and said, 'Can we meet for dinner?'" Gaiman recalled. "We met for dinner, he started saying — 'I've read the scripts, I don't really think that I'd be a good fit for Crowley. I'm not really sure that I can see myself as him.' And I said, 'Yeah, well, I want you as Aziraphale.' He was like: 'What?'"

Jon Hamm Giphy The actor who brought Don Draper to life has gotten the chance to flex his comedic muscles since Mad Men ended. In addition to his role of Richard Wayne Gary Wayne in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, he's appeared in Random Acts of Flyness and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, among others. And while Hamm plays the archangel Gabriel in Good Omens, he seems neither celestial or omniscient.

Sam Taylor Buck Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This young actor was previously in Medici and The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. Here, Buck plays the young antichrist, Adam, who seems very reluctant to fulfill his destiny.

Adria Arjona Although she starred in the short-lived Emerald City series on NBC, Adria Arjona is still a relatively unknown actor. Here, she plays Anathema Device — a descendant of the witch Agnes Nutter, who wrote Nife and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter. The above preview for her character teases that not only is Anathema a Ph.D., bicyclist, and witch, but she's memorized all of her ancestor's prophesies, and is now trying to stop the end of the world from happening — "as one does."

Frances McDormand Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who else but two-time Oscar-winner Frances McDormand could play the voice of God in Good Omens? While it's unclear whether we'll see her character onscreen or not, her voice will be a welcome inclusion in the show.

Benedict Cumberbatch Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images He's voiced Smaug in The Hobbit and played both Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Strange, so naturally, Cumberbatch's next career move is to play Satan himself.

Nick Offerman Since Parks & Recreation went off the air in 2015, Offerman hasn't made many TV appearances. Fortunately for those of us who ascribe to the Swanson Pyramid of Greatness, however, the Making It co-host plays Good Omens character Thaddeus Dowling, who is the father of Warlock Dowling — aka the child originally mistaken to be the antichrist, per TVLine. "There may not be anyone alive who can deadpan a line quite as well as Nick Offerman," Gaiman said in a statement, per the article. "He's a terrific performer, and has to say a lot of things in Good Omens that are humanly impossible to deliver with a straight face. Fortunately, Nick is not entirely human."

Mark Gatiss Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Known for playing roles like Mycroft Holmes in Sherlock and Lord Marlborough in 2018's critical darling, The Favourite, Gatiss plays a Good Omens character named Mr. Harmony.

Miranda Richardson Richardson's Good Omens character, Madame Tracy, is described in the above Facebook video as a "kindly courtesan and medium" who is both "tolerant" and "a touchstone for what's good in humanity." The video teases that Madame Tracy will "find herself the first recorded case of Angelic Possession." Previously, Richardson has appeared in everything from The Young Victoria to the Harry Potter series, in which she played professional busybody Rita Skeeter.

Michael McKean Screenshot via YouTube Mr. Spinal Tap himself, the eponymous actor has been in everything from Laverne & Shirley to the more recent Better Call Saul. Here, McKean plays Shadwell, a character who is the last sergeant in the Witchfinder Army, according to the above video.

Mireille Enos Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fans of The Killing or Shonda Rhimes's short-lived drama The Catch will be happy to see Enos appear as a character named War.

Josie Lawrence Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Enchanted April actor will appear in a small but important role as Agnes Nutter herself. "I played [Agnes] in the radio version [of Good Omens] and really enjoyed it. That's when I first got to know Neil [Gaiman]," Lawrence told Radio Times. "Later, I got a message from him saying, 'I am writing the TV script for Good Omens. I have put that "Agnes Nutter looks not unlike the actress Josie Lawrence."' Lawrence was rehearsing the play Mother Courage at the same time, but Gaiman and crew were able to accommodate her schedule. "I got up very early one day, got burnt at the stake and went back to play Mother Courage," Lawrence told the outlet.