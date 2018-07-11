Brace yourselves, horror lovers, because Halloween has come early this year. At least, it has in the trailer for Goosebumps 2, which features a very creepy, very determined Slappy the Living Dummy attempting to bring as many fearsome creatures and frightening monsters to life as he possibly can. If you thought the first film was creeptastic, just wait until you feast your eyes on all of the ghouls, ghosts, and goblins haunting the upcoming sequel.

On Wednesday, June 11, Sony released the official trailer for Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, and it looks like the sequel will be just as spooky and maybe even more hilarious than the first. It begins of with a pair of kids who stumble upon what appears to be R.L. Stine's abandoned house. Inside, the friends don't find Halloween candy like they had hoped, but they do discover a locked copy of a book titled Haunted Halloween inside of a locked box. You would think that the double lock situation would be a big enough hint, but no, the two boys decide to open it anyways, and in doing so, release Slappy the Living Dummy, who had been trapped inside since the events of the first Goosebumps film.

"Did you miss me?" says Slappy with a laugh before, apparently, escaping the house and turning a variety of ghost, ghouls, and monsters loose on the town. Only this time, instead of finding them in the pages of old Goosebumps, Slappy appears to visit a local Halloween shop, where he turns the costumes — including witches, mummies, aliens, and robots — into living creatures ready to terrorize anyone who crosses their path. And, because this is Goosebumps, even the things that aren't supposed to be scary — in this case, sweet and cute gummy bears — turn out to be violent and vicious killing machines.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Based on not just one title but inspired by several of the books in R.L. Stine's 400-million-book-selling series, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween is filled with iconic characters fans will immediately recognize in the trailer. Nestled between scenes of screaming children and a cackling Slappy are shots of the Abominable Snowman and the cute-but-violent garden gnomes, who showed up in the first film, as well as plenty ghosts, goblins, mummies, and more monsters than I can even count.

If you watched the first Goosebumps film, which was directed by Rob Letterman, then you will immediately notice some obvious differences in the trailer for the Ari Sandel-directed sequel. Namely, the absence of Jack Black who played R.L. Stine in the first film. While the fictional author isn't slated to make an appearance in this latest instalment, Goosebumps 2 does have an exciting new cast of kids many horror fans will recognize, including It star Jeremy Ray Taylor and Caleel Harris of Castle Rock. Rounding out the cast is Wendi McLendon-Covey of the The Goldbergs, Madison Iseman from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Chris Parnell of Archer fame, and Ken Jeong, whose iconic roles include Ben Chang on Community, Leslie Chow from The Hangover film series, among others.

Not unlike the trailer, the official movie poster for Goosebumps 2, which Sony shared on Instagram, shows just how many monsters are expected to arrive this Halloween. Recognizable characters include Slappy, of course, as well as a werewolf (maybe from The Werewolf of Fever Swamp), a green-headed witch, and a corpse bride, among many others.

You can catch Goosebumps 2 in a theater near you October 26, just in time for Halloween. In the meantime, don't forget to revisit your favorite Stine stories, but beware: Goosebumps can still give you nightmares at every age.