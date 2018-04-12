Grab the tissues because a month from now, Arizona Robbins and April Kepner will say goodbye to you and everyone at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. TVLine just reported the Season 14 finale date for Grey's Anatomy, and it's Thursday, May 17. So, set your calendar because things are bound to get emotional.

The Season 14 finale will mark the final appearances of Arizona and April, played by Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, respectively. Last month, Grey's Anatomy co-showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed why Capshaw and Drew are leaving in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love," she wrote, hinting that Season 15 could be taking a new direction. This season Martin Henderson, who played Dr. Nathan Riggs, was also written off the show.

The news was a shock for Drew, who released a statement on Twitter thanking fans and promising them that April's story "isn't over yet." At the time of the announcement, she was still on the set "shadowing one of my favorite people, Kevin McKidd [Owen Hunt], with my beloved Grey's family," which gave her time to "process all of my feelings surrounded by the community that has nourished and nurtured me for almost a decade."

More to come...