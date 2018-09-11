When it comes to a show like Grey's Anatomy, you never really know what to expect. Whether it involves a complicated surgery or a surprise hook-up in an on-call room, this show is nothing if not full of surprises. Which is why you would expect the newly released Grey's Anatomy Season 15 trailer to be full of shocking twists and turns, but the one thing that probably no one saw coming is the possible hook-up between Meredith and... DeLuca? That's right, you read that correctly.

The promo starts off in a pretty expected fashion, teasing the introduction of new characters — which includes the likes of Nashville‘s Chris Carmack and newbie doc Alex Landi — as well as teasing Teddy's pregnancy reveal to Owen and Amelia (can you say awkward?). But then things start to take a drastic turn when the trailer shows brief snippets of Meredith and DeLuca in bed together, making out and... you know. So how exactly does this happen? Is this just a fling or could it turn into something more? Before we embark on that journey, it's also worth pointing out that this could all just be a trick being played in order to grab our attention. Perhaps Meredith or DeLuca are actually dreaming of this encounter rather than experiencing it firsthand. When it comes to Grey's, anything is possible.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff had previously told TVLine in a separate interview prior to the trailer release that Meredith would definitely be finding time for romance in Season 15, though she neglected to specify who it would be with. "Meredith Grey is very much a part of our Season of Love," Vernoff explained, adding:

"Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game-changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing. But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson’s] Nathan Riggs left [in Season 14]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman’s] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep."

Vernoff also went on to say that, "The question this season is not 'Will Meredith Grey find love again?' but 'With whom will she find love?'" Is it possible she could've been referring to DeLuca being that person? It's impossible to say right now, but if a picture speaks a thousand words, then this trailer says volumes.

Granted, it's not as if DeLuca hasn't shown interest in Meredith before. He even tried to drunkenly kiss her at Alex and Jo's wedding. Meredith didn't really seem into it at the time, but maybe he just caught her off guard, but she ends up thinking differently about it later on.

The official episode description for the two-hour season premiere, which airs on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, reads as follows:

"During the first hour of the two-hour season premiere, the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial vie for a new position. Meredith is seemingly distracted and struggles to stay focused, and Maggie finds herself the keeper of a big secret while Amelia and Owen try to figure out their relationship. Meanwhile, Jo and Alex’s honeymoon doesn’t go exactly as planned. In the second hour, new doctors continue to shake up the hospital in typical Grey Sloan manner. Meredith bonds with a patient while Jackson struggles with the meaning behind recent experiences; and after making a life-changing decision, Jo forms an unexpected alliance."

Could the cause of Meredith's distractedness be her budding feelings for DeLuca? It's definitely enough to make you wonder what the future may have in store for these two attractive doctors. It's certainly going to make for an interesting season.