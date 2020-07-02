This is probably the closest anyone will ever get to watching the popular Broadway production about Alexander Hamilton with actual cast members. The Hamilton cast is live-tweeting the movie in honor of the musical's debut on Disney+ on July 3. And, of course, Lin-Manuel Miranda himself is joining in on the fun.

The Twitter watch party with the original Broadway cast begins on Friday, July 3 at 7 p.m. EST. There's also a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. EST, and those participating should use the hashtag #Hamilfilm when tweeting. (Don't forget to borrow your friend's Disney+ password for the night!)

In addition to Miranda, the live tweet will also include Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr), Anthony Ramos (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Javier Muńoz (Miranda’s alternate as Hamilton), and Christopher Jackson (George Washington), as reported by Rolling Stone. Better yet, participants can expect commentary from Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton's music director, orchestrator, and conductor, along with choreographer Stephanie Klemons.

It was announced in early May that the filmed version of Hamilton would be available to stream this summer (and just in time for Fourth of July). The Hamilton movie was filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City over the course of three days in June 2016, just prior to Miranda and other original cast members taking their final bows. Thomas Kail, Hamilton's original director, also directed the film version.

Seeing as Broadway will remain closed through the rest of 2020 due to the current pandemic, Hamilton on Disney+ is a great way for musical lovers to get their fix. Plus, if you never saw the production on the actual stage, now is your chance — and from the comfort of your own home, all while staying safe.

If you didn't think the film coming to Disney+ would be enough on its own to break the internet, it definitely will now.