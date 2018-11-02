The 'Harry Potter: A History Of Magic' Exhibit Offers These 13 Magical Gift Shop Items
The Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibit will be housed at the New-York Historical Society Museum & Library from Oct. 5 through Jan. 27, but even if you can't make it to Manhattan, you can still grab yourself some magical swag from the show. I've got 13 exclusive Harry Potter items available online from the New-York Historical Society Museum & Library for you to check out below, and there are dozens more waiting for you at the Harry Potter: A History of Magic online shop.
A showcase of magical artifacts that inspired Harry Potter, interspersed with J.K. Rowling's drafts and notes, the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibit premiered at the British Library in October 2017. The exhibit finally made its way stateside a year later, opening at the New-York Historical Society Museum & Library on Oct. 5.
The exhibit comes with a whole boatload of exclusive Harry Potter merchandise and witchy accessories in four basic categories: items bearing Jim Kay's phoenix illustration, illustrations from an alchemical scroll, reprints of 18th-century tarot cards, and an assortment of owls. There are plenty of great selections to choose from, and I've picked out 13 of my favorites below to get you started.
1. Harry Potter Phoenix Mug
$14.95
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
Featuring Jim Kay's portrait of Fawkes the Phoenix, this mug will brighten up the darkest of mornings.
2. Ripley Scroll Pillow
$52
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
The alchemical document known as the Ripley Scroll is part of the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition, and you can take home a small snippet of it on this throw pillow.
3. Parliament of Owls Bandana
$19.95
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
Featuring owl illustrations by John James Audobon and others, this 20-inch, microfiber scarf is the perfect gift for any owl-lover.
4. Tarot Magnet - Set of 6
$11.95
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
Featuring illustrations from an 18th-century tarot deck, these magnets will make your refrigerator a unique focal point in your kitchen.
5. Harry Potter: A History of Magic Sweatshirt
$60
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
Need a new sweatshirt to wear when you're lazing around the house? You can only get this one from the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibit store.
6. Ripley Scroll Coaster - Set of 4
$24
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
Love the creatures of the Ripley Scroll? Keep them in your living room with this set of coasters from the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibit.
7. Glass Snowy Owl Pendant Side
$58
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
Available in three variants — snowy owl, barn owl, and great horned owl — this lovely glass pendant is sure to be a conversation starter.
8. Draco Constellation Bookmark
$2.95
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
With an illustration taken from an 18th-century navigator's notebook on display at the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition, this bookmark will make the perfect addition to any fantasy fan's home library.
9. Harry Potter Phoenix Tote
$18
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
Another item bearing Jim Kay's phoenix illustration, this tote will hold all your library books, plus a few more.
10. Ripley Scroll Dragon Mug
$12.95
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
No matter if you're serving up Felix Felicis, Polyjuice Potion, or just regular old coffee, check out this cool dragon mug for all your beverage needs.
11. Scops Owl Coaster
$4.95
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
Available in four varieties — barn owl, noctua owl, scops owl, and snowy owl — these coasters will be a hoot with all of your guests.
12. La Morte Tarot Journal
$14.95
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
Emblazoned with the Death card from an 18th-century French tarot deck, this journal will keep all of your darkest thoughts and secrets safe from prying eyes.
13. Ripley Scroll Dragon Enamel Pin
$10
New-York Historical Society Museum & Library
If you just can't get enough of the Ripley Scroll, you can take a small piece of it with you wherever you go by snagging one of these fun pins from the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition.