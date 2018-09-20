The character of Harry Potter and his magical world has captured audiences for decades. J.K. Rowling's imaginings have made up an enormously successful series of books, nine-going-on-ten movies, a massive amusement park, and countless hours of magical fun for her fans. They've also produced a hugely successful play. And now, we can add original music to the list. The Harry Potter and The Cursed Child soundtrack is coming out and will be in stores sooner than you think. Fans of the wizarding world and the play are going to be able to relive those theatrical moments from the comfort of their own home.

In a statement released to Bustle on Sept. 20, Sony Music Masterworks announced that the soundtrack to the Harry Potter play — titled The Music of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child — will be released Nov. 2, digitally and in stores, and is already available for pre-order. It will include four contemporary musical suites from the play, one for each act (it's a two part show with two acts each). All music was "written, composed, performed and recorded" by 2-time Grammy winner Imogen Heap.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child is a play written by J. K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, and takes place 19 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It follows Harry Potter, who's now in a lead position within the Ministry of Magic, and his son Albus Severus, Harry and Ginny's middle child who struggles to connect to his famous dad.

The show premiered on July 30, 2016, in London and went on to premiere on Broadway two years later on April 22, 2018. Following in the footsteps of Rowling's books, the play has been a huge success. The Broadway production won six Tony Awards, including Best Play. While it's not a musical, and many plays don't have soundtracks, Cursed Child is going to give fans who can't make it to the show, an original album to transport them to the world of Harry Potter.

Imogen Heap, the mastermind behind the extensive music for Curse Child, is known as a solo artist, and her former duo Frou Frou. She won two Grammys, one for Best Engineered Album for her album Ellipse and one for her work as a producer and engineer on Taylor Swift's album 1989, when it won Album of the Year in 2016.

Album Cover Courtesy of Sony Music

In the press release, Heap expresses her excitement at being a part of such a project:

This album is like nothing I’ve ever attempted before. It’s four suites containing music from each of the four acts of the play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. With over 100 moments of music in the play, the challenge was how to weave them together, and I think it has manifested into a really enjoyable listen, with memories for those who’ve seen the play, musical accompaniment to those with the script of the play or simply just to enjoy the music as a stand-alone album. It is crafted to be listened to in its entirety, taking the listener through different worlds within each suite. I don’t know another album like it. I hope others enjoy listening to it as much as I’ve enjoyed making it.

So whether you're reading the books for the hundredth time, you're gearing up to see the play in New York or London, or just need a little magical moment in your everyday life, putting on the Cursed Child soundtrack is going to rock your muggle world.