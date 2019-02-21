The Bent-Neck Lady may be gone, but luckily, Hill House won't be forgotten. That's because The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 is officially happening. On Thursday, Feb. 21, Netflix announced a new deal with Hill House creator and director Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy that includes an "all-new chapter in The Haunting anthology," according to a press release obtained by Bustle.

Netflix confirmed the news about a Season 2 while also revealing that this new installment in the horror anthology series will focus on a new story with new characters. This lines up with what Flanagan has previously said about a possible new season of the horror series. In an October interview with Entertainment Weekly, Flanagan said that "as far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done."

According to Deadline, the new Haunting installment will focus on a new family and won't even take place in the same house. Something, Netflix teased on Twitter: "A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Listen closely...".

The accompanying clip includes creepy whispers that are talking about this new location that includes a garden and a "great emptyness," which is really not much of a giveaway to what is going on here. Though, let's be honest, the less you know about the show, the more likely it is to freak you out when it returns in 2020.

Luckily, Flanagan confirmed the new title of the latest installment in the series, tweeting, "That’s exactly right... THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR."

Moments later, Netflix also confirmed that the new chapter of Haunting Of Hill House will be "based on the works of Henry James."

