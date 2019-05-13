Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5. After a two-year wait, fans finally got their wish when the Cleganebowl finally happened on Game of Thrones. Brothers the Hound and the Mountain have been at odds with each other since Season 1, when Sansa learned their tragic backstory. And after they reunited at the tail-end of Season 7, fans knew it was only a matter of time before they met up again.

And reunite they did in the May 12 episode, which depicted the Battle of King's Landing. But after the brothers began fighting, it soon became clear that the Mountain couldn't be killed with a sword — his multiple stab wounds only slowing the giant zombie down. And after his eyes were partially gouged out, the brothers toppled off the side of a building together in a fitting end.

More to come...