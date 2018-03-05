Each year during the award show, those who were lost in the world of film production and acting are honoring during the 2018 Oscars In Memoriam segment. This year, Eddie Vedder took to the stage to sing a cover of Tom Petty's "Room At The Top" while photos and clips of actors, producers, designers, and more who have passed over the past year were shown behind them. It was a choice that also immortalized someone lost from the music world, whose work has been heard in many films.

In 2017, the In Memoriam performer was Sara Bareilles, who sang a cover of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now". In 2016, Dave Grohl sang The Beatles' "Blackbird". And in 2015, Jennifer Hudson performed "I Can't Let Go", a song from the Series Smash. While this Tom Petty track might not be as instantly recognizable as "Both Sides Now" or "Blackbird," but its gentle and melancholy tone struck the appropriate note.

Before appearing on the stage, Vedder was introduced by Jennifer Garner, who used a quote from a classic movie star to explain why the Academy Awards take a moment to remember the artists and technicians who passed over the past year. "The work they left us as Academy Award Winner Audrey Hepburn said so beautifully, 'gives pleasure, creates beauty, awakens our conscience, arouses our compassion, and perhaps most importantly, gives millions a moment of respite in our violent world.'" She previewed the song by saying that Vedder would be paying tribute to "an inspirational artist we lost this past year."

Watch the full in memoriam tribute and hear the full performance below:

More to come...